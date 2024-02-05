Flagship smartphones of 2024 are all about their AI (artificial intelligence) prowess. Last year, Google introduced the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro as the first-ever phones to come with generative AI capabilities. Samsung continued the tradition with its latest Galaxy S24 phones, all of which are powered by Galaxy AI. Between the Pixel 8 and Galaxy S24, some notable phones were launched. Among them is the OnePlus 12, which brings incremental upgrades over the predecessor but falls short of competition because of the lack of any flashy AI features. But that is changing — at least in China. OnePlus is reportedly rolling out a new software update to the OnePlus 12 — and even the older OnePlus 11 — in its home market, bringing the much-anticipated generative AI features.

According to a Reddit user (via Android enthusiast Mishaal Rahman), OnePlus is now pushing the ColorOS version PHB110_14.0.0.403(CN01) to the OnePlus 11 in China. He later revealed that a similar update is also coming to the OnePlus 12, which means both generations will offer AI tools to users. The new software update brings what OnePlus is calling the “Smart services” to the phone.

OnePlus is rolling out an update to the @oneplus 11 in China that adds several AI features, likely in a bid to compete with Samsung. According to the changelog: "* Al Summariser is now available to help generate call summaries by extracting times, places, action items and other… pic.twitter.com/euNEksQQRf — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) February 2, 2024

According to the translated changelog of the update extracted from the screenshot, there are a total of three AI services:

— An AI Summariser will “help generate call summaries by extracting times, places, action items and other key information from your phone calls.”

— There will also be a native tool to generate article summaries “with just one tap through key information extraction.”

— A new AIGC Remover will allow you to “remove unwanted objects or people and make your photos look cleaner.” It is similar to the AI features available on the Google Pixel 8 series and Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

OnePlus has not made a big deal about this update or the AI features coming to its latest phones, which is a little strange considering the current trend. It also looks like the company is developing these AI features for a far and wide rollout to markets beyond China. Currently, these features are accessible only to users in China. The current list of AI features available to OnePlus phones in China looks slightly short when compared with what you get Pixel and Galaxy S24, but at least they allow the brand to jump on the bandwagon.