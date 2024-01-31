Samsung on Wednesday announced that the units of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series manufactured in India are now available to buy. According to Samsung, it has begun assembling all three phones: Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra, at the Noida facility, which is the company’s largest in the world. The new Samsung Galaxy S24 series brings flagship-level hardware, but the focus is more on the software. The new series features generative artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools that will maximise productivity and give creators new ways to get things done more easily.

While the formal announcement of the sale of new Samsung Galaxy phones has come today, Amazon, which is one of the online sellers for the new phones, began taking orders about a week back. Anyone who wanted an early hands-on could buy any of the three phones from Amazon. While the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus were ready to ship only a day after placing the order, the Galaxy S24 Ultra was reportedly taking about 2-4 days to ship.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series price, offers, and colour variants

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet and Titanium Black colours starts from Rs 1,29,999 (12GB+256GB variant). The 12GB+512GB variant costs Rs 139,999 and the 12GB+1TB model of Galaxy S24 Ultra will come at Rs 1,59,999. The Galaxy S24+ in Cobalt Violet and Onyx Black colours starts from Rs 99,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant and the 12GB+512GB variant will come for Rs 109,999. The Galaxy S24 in Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet and Onyx Black colours begins from Rs 79,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant and Rs 89,999 for the 8GB+512GB model.

Consumers purchasing Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Plus will get benefits worth Rs 12,000, while those buying Galaxy S24 can avail benefits worth Rs 10,000, the company said. If buying from Amazon, you can get up to Rs 3,500 off when you use an American Express card. On Flipkart and Samsung’s online store, you get Rs 2,500 off using a Samsung Axis Bank Signature credit card and Rs 5,000 off on a Samsung Axis Bank Infinite credit card.

— Written with inputs from IANS