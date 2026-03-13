Nothing Phone (4a) series goes on first sale in India today: Price, offers, specs

Nothing recently launched the Phone (4a) series globally, including India. The lineup includes the standard Nothing Phone (4a) and a Phone (4a) Pro model. The Phone (4a) was on pre-orders since its launch on March 5. It has gone on its first sale in India starting today alongside the Pro model. Here’s everything you need to know about the Nothing Phone (4a) series including its price, offers, and specifications. Also Read: Nothing CMF Phone 1 breached in under a minute? This research shows concerning MediaTek vulnerability

Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro price in India, offers

The Phone (4a) is priced at Rs 31,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The higher configurations with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage are priced at Rs 34,999 and Rs 37,999, respectively. Also Read: 7 best phones under Rs 35,000 that are hard to ignore

The Phone (4a) Pro, on the other hand, costs Rs 39,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage models are priced at Rs 42,999 and Rs 45,999, respectively.

The Phone (4a) is offered in Black, Blue, White, and Pink colours. The Pro comes in Black, Pink, and Silver shades.

The lineup is available for purchase through Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, and other retail channels in India. Nothing is also offering a Rs 3,000 discount on the Phone (4a) and Rs 4,000 off on Phone (4a) Pro using select bank cards.

Nothing Phone 4a specifications, features

Nothing Phone (4a) features a new Glyph Bar interface on the rear, housing 63 mini-LEDs and six individually addressable zones. The lights can be used to indicate Glyph Timer, live notifications, volume levels, Glyph Torch, and more.

On the front, the phone sports a 6.78-inch LTPS Flexible AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness. It is protected by a Gorilla Glass 7i layer. The Phone (4a) is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos, the phone is equipped with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP main sensor. It is accompanied by a 50MP periscope lens and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter. The front houses a 32MP camera for selfies.

The Phone (4a) is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 50W fast wired charging. It runs Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.1. The company promises 3 years of OS upgrades and 6 years of security patches for the phone.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro specifications, features

The Phone (4a) Pro is equipped with a Nothing Phone (3)-like Glyph Matrix interface. The matrix display houses 137 mini LEDs with up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. The feature also supports Glyph Toys, which can be used to view battery levels, digital clock, timer, and Glyph Mirror.

The handset features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, up to 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness. It is covered by a Corning Gorilla Glass 7i layer for durability. The Phone (4a) Pro runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

In terms of cameras, the phone features a triple lens setup on the rear. It houses a 50MP Sony LYT-700C main sensor, a 50MP telephoto camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The Phone (4a) Pro borrows the standard model’s selfie camera, battery, and charging technology.