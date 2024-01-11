Poco X6 series India launch: Poco launched the Poco X6 series smartphones in India today. The newly launched Poco X6 series includes the Poco X6 Pro and the Poco X6 smartphones. This series succeeds the Poco X5 series smartphones that was launched in India in March 2023. The Poco X6 series is powered by MediaTek’s mid-ranger Dimensity 8300 Ultra system-on-chip (SoC) and it runs Xiaomi’s HyperOS mobile operating system.

READ MORE Poco X6 Series India launch today: When and where to watch the live launch

Here is everything you need to know about Poco’s newly launched X6 Series smartphones:

READ MORE Flipkart Republic Day Sale starts on Jan 14

Poco X6 series India price and availability

The Poco X6 series starts at Rs 19,999 in India. The Poco X6 costs Rs 21,999 for the 8+256GB variant and Rs 24,999 for the 12+512GB variant. Poco is offering a discount of Rs 2,000 on payment made via ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, which will reduce the effective price to Rs 19,999 and Rs 22,999 respectively. Interested buyers will also be able to enjoy similar prices on exchanging their old phones.

On the other hand, the Poco X6 Pro costs Rs 26,999 for the 8+256GB variant and Rs 28,999 for the 12+512GB variant. However, buyers will be able to buy the phone at a price of Rs 24,999 and Rs 26,999 respectively after getting a discount of Rs 2,000 on payment made via ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.

Both the Poco X6 and the Poco X6 Pro will be available for pre-booking from 8 PM on January 11 via Flipkart. They will be available for pre-booking starting at 12 PM on January 16 via Flipkart.

Be among the first to experience the POCO X6 Series by securing your order!

Pre-Booking start tonight at 8pm only on flipkart.#TheUltimatePredator #POCOX6series pic.twitter.com/1HZ1PYnVGE — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 11, 2024

Poco X6 Pro specifications

The Poco X6 Pro features Damascus design with curved design and a curved camera deco. It comes in three colour variants — Black and Grey with glass back and Yellow with vegan leather finish. The Poco X6 Pro features a 6.67 1.5K CrystalRes AMOLED display with a resolution of 2712 x 1200 pixels, 120Hz of screen refresh rate, 480Hz of touch sampling rate, 1800 nits of peak brightness, 68 billion colours, Pro HDR, Adaptive HDR, Dolby Vision, Wet Touch display, and in-display fingerprint sensor.

The phone is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset that is coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It has a 5,000 square mm vapor chamber and Liquid Cool technology 2.0. It also has WildBoost Optimisation 2.0 technology for improved gaming performance. This technology provides a 2,160Hz touch sampling rate and 16x super resolution touch.

Coming to camera, the Poco X6 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 64MP primary camera with OIS and EIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera. It is powered by the company’s Poco Imaging Engine and it offers 4K video support, film video, motion capture and motion tracking focus. For audio, it has dual speakers and Dolby Atmos.

On the battery front, the Poco X6 Pro is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W turbo charging technology. This technology is capable of charging the phone completely in 45 minutes. The battery also supports Poco Battery Management System. For connectivity, the Poco X6 Pro has Bluetooth 5.4, NFC and IR Blasters.

Poco X6 specifications

The Poco X6, on the other hand, features a flash design with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and IP54 rating for water and dust resistance. It will be available in two color options — Mirror Black and Snowstorm White. Coming to the display, the phone sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED Adaptive Sync display with a resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, Dolby Vision support, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Poco X6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen SoC that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage space. It runs Xiaomi’s HyperOS operating system. It is backed by a 5100mAh battery with a 67W inbox charger.

On the camera front, the Poco X6 sports a triple rear camera setup which includes a 64MP primary lens with OIS and EIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro camera for close-up shots. For selfies, the Poco X6 sports a 16MP front camera. For audio it has Dolby Atmos technology, dual stereo speakers and Hi-Res Audio.