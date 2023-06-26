Nothing Phone (2) to come with a special Glyph Sound pack

Nothing Phone (2) is all set to launch next month in India. Ahead of its launch, the company has revealed that the device will come with a special Swedish House Mafia Glyph Sound pack. Additionally, Nothing also showcased some of its design in a teaser video. Also Read - Nothing Phone (2) pre-orders begin on June 29 on Flipkart

Nothing Phone (2) Glyph improvements, design, and specs

Firstly, the Phone (2) will come with a tweaked Glyph design over its predecessor. On top of that, the company has collaborated with the Swedish House Mafia to bring an exclusive Glyph Sound Pack. Also Read - Nothing may soon launch a smartwatch as per a trademark

The Nothing Phone (2) will come with a flat design from the front as well as from the back. It is expected to feature a larger 6.7-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. The screen will refresh at 120Hz and have an under-screen fingerprint scanner for security.

It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with 8GB of base RAM option and 256GB of internal storage. It will also come in a 12GB RAM and 512GB storage option. Nothing might have more variants for different markets like India to keep up with the competition.

The RAM type of the phone is expected to be LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1. It may pack a 4,700mAh cell with faster charging support. For comparison, the Phone (1) packs a 4,500mAh cell with 33W fast charging. It also has wireless and reverse wireless charging. So expect the same charging options on the Phone (2).

Coming to the cameras, it will feature a dual camera system. The existing Phone (1) has a 50MP + 50MP setup, which includes a wide and ultra-wide lens. We expect the company to offer an improved camera system on the Phone (2).

Nothing Phone (2) India launch date and pre-orders

The Nothing Phone (2) will be launched on July 11 globally including India. The smartphone will go up for pre-orders on June 29. Those interested in pre-ordering the phone can pay Rs 2,000 refundable deposit.

Some of the pre-order benefits include 50 percent off on Ear (stick) and Nothing accessories (with an asterisk). Pre-order buyers will also get instant cashback offers from leading banks.

As for the phone’s pricing, Nothing is yet to confirm it. However, judging by the specs and the Indian market, we expect the device to start at around Rs 40,000.

It is worth noting that there’s fierce competition in that range. Some of its competitors include the OnePlus 11R, Vivo V27 Pro, Moto Edge 40, and the upcoming iQOO Neo 7 Pro and Reno 10 Pr+.