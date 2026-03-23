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How to share files from Samsung Galaxy S26 to iPhone using AirDrop support

Samsung Galaxy S26 series now supports AirDrop-style file sharing via Quick Share. You can send photos, videos, and files directly to iPhones. Here is how.

Published By: Divya | Published: Mar 23, 2026, 07:51 PM (IST)

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra (1)
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Samsung has finally solved one of the key issues for its users – file sharing with iPhone users. Whenever it is about sharing files between Android and the iPhone, it has always been slightly complex with links, apps or even third-party tools to finally share that file. However, it is changing now. With the latest update, the Samsung Galaxy S26 series now supports AirDrop-like sharing through Quick Share, making it easier to send files directly to iPhones, iPads, and even Macs. news Also Read: How to protect your WhatsApp privacy and avoid scams

“Samsung is introducing AirDrop support to the Galaxy S26 series, making it easier for users to share content between devices using Quick Share,” the tech giant mentioned in a press release. Will you get it and how will it work? Know all the details. news Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Review: Just better where it counts

Samsung Galaxy S26 series AirDrop feature

The AirDrop feature of the Samsung Galaxy S26 series has started rolling out from March 23 in Korea. However, it is expected to expand soon to more regions, which include Europe, Hong Kong, Japan, Latin America, North America, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. There is no mention of India so far. 

Samsung Galaxy S26 to iPhone using AirDrop support: How it works

Samsung hasn’t exactly added Apple’s AirDrop, but it has made its Quick Share system compatible with it. That means your Galaxy device can now detect nearby Apple devices, and vice versa. Once enabled, you can send photos, videos, documents and any sort of file without the need of any extra app.

Once enabled in your region, you simply follow these steps:

  • First of all, go to the Settings on your Galaxy S26 device
  • Then, open Quick Share
  • Turn on “Share with Apple devices”
  • You will need to set visibility to “Everyone for 10 minutes”
  • Now, on the iPhone or any Apple device, turn on AirDrop
  • Set it to “Everyone for 10 minutes”

Once the basic settings are enabled, you will be able to send a file. To do so, 

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  • Open any photo, video, or file on the device where you need to send
  • Simply tap Share
  • Select Quick Share
  • Choose the nearby iPhone from the list
  • Accept the request on the iPhone
  • That’s it! The file gets transferred wirelessly.

It must be noted that the feature is not turned on by default, so you need to enable it manually. Also, both devices need to have visibility set to “Everyone.” It works only when devices are near each other. 