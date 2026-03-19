Nothing CEO Carl Pei says apps could disappear in an AI-based future, here's WHY

For years now, smartphones have followed the same pattern, lock screen, home screen, app icons, and endless switching between apps to get things done. But according to Carl Pei, that entire system is set to change soon. Nothing’s CEO says the apps that we know in today’s era in our phones may disappear soon. In short, these could be replaced by AI agents that will handle your taks. Also Read: No design skills? Google Stitch builds apps just from your ideas, here's how

Pei pointed out that smartphone experiences haven’t really changed in almost two decades. Even though hardware has improved and software has evolved, the core interaction remains the same, open apps, switch between them, and complete tasks step by step. According to him, this model feels outdated in a world where AI is becoming more capable. Also Read: iPhone users on alert: Darksword spyware can steal your data in minutes

Think about a simple task like planning to meet someone for coffee. Today, you might open a messaging app, check maps, book a cab, and set a reminder, all across different apps. Carl Pei believes this entire flow can be simplified. Also Read: Perplexity launches Comet browser on iPhone: Key features and AI assistant details

AI doing everything for you?

Instead of manually moving between apps, Pei believes that AI agents that understand your intent and act on it. So instead of saying “open this app” or “book this,” the system would just know what you want and execute it. In his words, the future smartphone experience could be something like, “I know you well, and if I understand your intention, I just do it for you.”

Right now, AI tools still depend on prompts. But Pei believes the next step is where AI starts predicting needs, even suggesting actions before you ask.

Should app makers and startups worry?

If this believe comes true, it could impact businesses that rely heavily on apps. Pei hinted that startups and companies may need to rethink their approach, because if AI becomes the main interface, apps may no longer be the primary touchpoint for users. That doesn’t mean apps will vanish overnight, but their role could change.

Interestingly, Nothing is already experimenting with AI-led features. Its software includes tools where users can create mini apps or widgets using prompts, and organise content using AI-based systems. So this idea isn’t just theoretical, it’s something the company is slowly building towards.

FAQs

1. What did Nothing CEO Carl Pei actually say about apps?

Carl Pei said that smartphone apps may eventually disappear, as AI agents could take over tasks and reduce the need to switch between multiple apps.

2. Will apps disappear completely anytime soon?

No, not immediately. Apps are still essential today.

3. Is Nothing already working on AI features?

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Yes, Nothing has started adding AI-driven tools like personalised widgets and content organisation features, hinting at a more AI-focused smartphone experience.