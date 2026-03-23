Apple WWDC 2026 confirmed for June: Check dates, schedule, expected announcements

Apple WWDC 2026: The countdown has officially begun! Apple has confirmed that its annual developer conference, WWDC 2026 (Worldwide Developers Conference), will take place from June 8 to June 12, starting with the keynote on the first day. Apple fans must know that this mid-year event is less about the hardware announcements, and more about what you can expect from your iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch and other Apple devices’ software. Also Read: iOS 26.3.1 (a) brings Background Security Improvements: What it fixes and why you should install it

Just like the previous events, WWDC 2026 will be primarily an online event, and it will be free for developers across the world. However, Apple is still keeping a limited in-person experience at Apple Park. You, as developers, can apply to attend the event in-person, but seats are limited and will be offered through a selection process. Also Read: New budget iPad may finally get Apple Intelligence support in 2026

Apple WWDC 2026: What to expect

The main keynote on June 8 is where all the big announcements happen. Apple is expected to introduce the next set of operating systems, including: Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro price and camera upgrades revealed, AirPods Max 2 features

iOS 27

iPadOS 27

macOS 27

watchOS 27

visionOS 27

tvOS 27

Apart from these, the key focus is expected to move towards AI, especially the refined Siri, smarter suggestions and better integration of Apple Intelligence across the Apple ecosystem. Over the years, WWDC has become the place where Apple shows its software roadmap for the coming months. Developers usually get access to the first beta versions right after the keynote.

When will you get these updates?

While everything gets announced in June, the rollout follows a familiar pattern. Developer beta usually rolls out right after the keynote, while the public beta comes around July. And the final and stable rollout of the updates is expected to reach everyone around September (alongside new iPhones). So while you’ll see the features early, most of you will get them later in the year. If you’re an iPhone or Mac user, this is one keynote worth keeping an eye on.

Where can you watch it? Apple has confirmed that the conference will take place on the Apple Developer app, website, and YouTube channel.

FAQs

1. When is Apple WWDC 2026 happening?

WWDC 2026 will take place from June 8 to June 12, with the keynote scheduled for June 8.

2. Will WWDC 2026 be online or offline?

It will be mostly online, but Apple is also hosting a limited in-person event at Apple Park.

3. What will Apple announce at WWDC 2026?

Apple is expected to unveil iOS 27, macOS 27, iPadOS 27, watchOS 27, and more, along with new AI features.

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4. Will there be any new Apple hardware?

WWDC usually focuses on software, but occasionally Apple does announce hardware. Nothing is confirmed yet.