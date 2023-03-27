comscore Nothing Phone 2 to launch in India soon: Report
    Nothing Phone 2 spotted on BIS, launch imminent

    Nothing is expected to launch the Nothing Phone 2 in India soon, suggests a new report. Ahead of the launch, here is everything we know about it.

    • Nothing is likely to launch Phone 2 in India.
    • The Nothing Phone 2 is tipped to come With Snapdragon Series 8 processor.
    • Nothing Phone 2 is the successor to the Nothing Phone 1.
    Nothing Phone (1) Display

    Nothing is all set to launch to the Nothing Phone 2 in India soon. While the company hasn’t shared details pertaining to the launch of the Nothing Phone 1 successor yet, a report suggests that the launch could happen sooner than later. Also Read - Nothing Ear (2) TWS earbuds launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

    Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has a shared a screenshot of the alleged listing of the Nothing Phone 2 on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. The listing shows that the UK-based device maker will launch Nothing Phone (2) with model number ‘AIN065’ in India soon. However, the alleged listing doesn’t reveal more details about Nothing’s first second-generation smartphone. Also Read - Nothing to launch Ear (2) earbuds today: How to watch the livestream, what to expect

    However, Nothing CEO and founder Carl Pei, during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 that was held in Barcelona last year, has already confirmed that the Nothing Phone 2 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Series system-on-chip (SoC). More recently, a Qualcomm executive accidentally revealed that Nothing’s upcoming smartphone will be powered by the company’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC in a post on LinkedIn. The post was later taken down by the executive but not before the fans noticed the tiny yet important detail.

    Beyond this, reports have hinted towards the Nothing Phone 2 getting an AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Reports also suggest that the Nothing Phone 1 successor in a 12GB RAM variant with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage space. Additionally, the phone is tipped to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for a 67W fast charger. The Nothing Phone 2 is also likely to come with wireless charging capabilities and run the company’s Nothing OS.

    Apart from this, reports have also hinted towards the upcoming smartphone to pack a 50MP primary camera at the back with support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) feature. However, the phone isn’t expected to deviate from the Nothing Phone 1 in terms of design. That said, you should take these reports with a pinch of salt as the company is yet to confirm details about the phone yet.

    Nothing’s portfolio of devices includes the Nothing Phone 1, Nothing Ear 1, Nothing Ear 2 and the Nothing Ear Stick at the moment.

    • Published Date: March 27, 2023 5:04 PM IST
    

