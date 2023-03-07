The Nothing Phone (2) will launch later this year globally with a flagship-grade chipset. However, there’s a conundrum when it comes to its exact chipset. Previously, some leaks suggested Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, while others hinted at Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. But so far, the company hasn’t revealed any details about the same. Also Read - Nothing Phone (2) confirmed to feature a Snapdragon 8 series chip, new product to launch in March

Now, Qualcomm’s executive has accidentally revealed the exact chipset of the device while applauding Nothing for its partnership with Qualcomm. Also Read - Nothing Phone (2) launch timeline, model number and more details tipped online

And believe it or not, Nothing isn’t going with a new chipset altogether. Instead, it appears to be going with an old flagship chipset that’s popular right now. Also Read - Nothing Phone (2) will launch later this year, reveals Carl Pei

Nothing Phone (2) chipset and other specs

Qualcomm’s SVP and GM of Mobile, Compute and XR business unit, Alex Katouzian has revealed the chipset of the phone. He has explicitly revealed the Phone (2) to have Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

For the unversed, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip isn’t fairly new. It’s an old chip released last year and is based on a 4nm fabrication process. Although it’s slightly old, it’s the next best chipset after the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Also, many brands under Rs 40,000 are using this chipset to cut costs while offering a flagship-grade experience. Now, Nothing also seems to be joining the bandwagon, if the news is to be believed.

Other than this, the Phone (2) is expected to come with a host of improvements over the Nothing Phone (1). The overall design footprint may remain the same. It could retain the transparent back.

The device is expected to have a 120Hz AMOLED display on the front. On the rear, it will likely have the Glyph lighting interface and dual or triple cameras (possibly with a better sensor). This time around, the Glyph interface is expected to have more customization.

In terms of battery, we expect a big cell with faster charging speeds. It will most likely boot on Android 13 OS out of the box with Nothing’s custom skin on top.