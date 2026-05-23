Why Google ‘disregarded’ the word ‘disregard’: Here’s what actually happened

Google recently found itself at the centre of another AI-related discussion after users noticed something strange while searching for a simple word — “disregard.” Instead of showing the usual dictionary definition and search results, Google Search started responding almost like an AI chatbot. Also Read: Google gives Pixel phones a Spotify-style disco makeover with glittery app icons

For many users, the result displayed a reply saying, “Understood. Let me know whenever you have a new prompt or question.” Also Read: CapCut x Gemini Integration: Gemini now wants to edit your videos too

The issue quickly started circulating across social media platforms, especially because the search result looked more like a chatbot conversation than a normal Google Search page. Also Read: OpenAI says its AI cracked a maths problem unsolved since 1946 without human help

What exactly happened?

The incident appeared shortly after Google rolled out changes to its Search experience, where AI-generated summaries and responses are now being pushed more aggressively inside Search.

Usually, typing a word like “disregard” would bring up dictionary meanings, pronunciation, synonyms, and the usual list of website links. But this time, Google’s AI Overview appeared to misunderstand the word as if the user was giving an instruction to ignore something.

As a result, instead of explaining the meaning of the word, the AI responded conversationally.

People also noticed odd responses for words like “forget” and “disappointed,” where Google started replying almost like someone having a conversation with you instead of showing the usual search results.

Social media reacts to the glitch

The incident quickly turned into a meme online, with many users joking that Google had “disregarded” the actual meaning of disregard.

Merriam-Webster also reacted to the issue on X by posting the proper dictionary definition of the word along with a screenshot of Google’s AI response.

disregard | verb | to pay no attention to : treat as unworthy of regard or notice pic.twitter.com/vvR1UfsC4R — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 22, 2026

Several users criticised Google for pushing AI too aggressively into Search, especially in cases where a simple definition would have been more useful than an AI-generated reply.

A few people even compared the experience with rival search engines, saying traditional search results suddenly felt more reliable in this particular situation.

just like i disregard the AI overview and look for a real answer https://t.co/S3y9T6DAuN — massachusetts enjoyer (@ninetwentyninee) May 22, 2026

disregard — Killed by Google (@killedbygoogle) May 22, 2026

AI Overviews appear to be the reason

The issue seems to be connected to Google’s AI Overview feature, which is designed to generate quick answers directly inside Search results.

However, because the system is powered by conversational AI models, certain words were reportedly interpreted as prompts instead of search queries.

That is why the word “disregard” triggered a chatbot-like response rather than its actual meaning.

At the time of writing, the issue no longer appears for most users. Google has also reportedly paused the AI Overview response for that search term, and normal dictionary-style results have started showing again.

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The situation once again highlights the challenges companies are facing while integrating AI into products that millions of users rely on every day.