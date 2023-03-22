Nothing Ear (2) arrive in India: Here s how much they cost

Nothing launched the Nothing Ear (2) truly wireless earbuds at a global launch event today. The Nothing Ear (2) is the company’s first second-generation device, and it succeeds the Nothing Ear (1) that was launched in India last year at a price of Rs 6,999. Also Read - Nothing to launch Ear (2) earbuds today: How to watch the livestream, what to expect

The newly launched Nothing Ear (2) truly wireless earbuds offer several major upgrades over its predecessor. These earbuds come with Hi-Res Audio certification for a high-quality sound and support for LHDC 5.0 technology. In addition to this, the Nothing Ear (2) also enables users to create their own personal sound profile, which in turn lets them get the sound that is customised to their hearing needs. Also Read - Carl Pei jots differences between Phone (1) and Pixel 6a after a netizen asks 'Is it better' than the Google phone

Nothing Ear (2) TWS earbuds: Price and availability in India

Coming to pricing, the Nothing Ear (2) are priced at £129 or $149 globally. In India, these earbuds will be available at a price of Rs 9,999. These earbuds will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart, Myntra and select offline stores starting 12PM on March 28. Also Read - Nothing Ear (2) India price leaked before launch on March 22

Nothing Ear (2) TWS earbuds: Specifications and features

First, let’s talk about the design of the Nothing Ear (1) successor. Nothing says that it has completely redesigned these earbuds to use a combination of polyurethane and graphene, which it says delivers even richer high frequencies and deeper, softer bass compared to the Ear (1). Additionally, it comes with a dual-chamber design, which the company says creates a larger space for smoother airflow and clearer sound. They also feature IP54 water-resistance rating on the earbuds, and IP55 water-resistance rating on the case.

Coming to specifications, the Nothing Ear (2) come with an 11.6 mm dynamic driver with a custom diaphragm. They come with Hi-Res Audio certification and feature support for LHDC 5.0 codec technology, which the company says enables them in delivering a more finer quality sound and transmit frequencies up to 24 bit or 192 kHz at speeds of up to 1Mbps. Talking about the battery life, Nothing says that the Ear (2) can deliver up to 36 hours of music playback after a full charge of the charging case (with ANC turned off). They also feature support for fast charging technology, which enables it to deliver up to 8 hours of runtime on a 10-minute charge. They also support wireless charging up to 2.5W and can reverse charge on compatible devices like the Nothing Phone (1).

This is Ear (2). Mighty in sound, mighty in nature. Out now: https://t.co/skYxQ0tlgA pic.twitter.com/b6gDBgiuFv — Nothing (@nothing) March 22, 2023

Coming to features, the Nothing Ear (2) feature support for Dual Connection, which enables users to connect to up to two devices simultaneously and switch between playing music or receiving calls between them. These earbuds also feature support for Google’s Fast Pair technology on Android devices and Microsoft Swift Pair on Windows devices. Nothing says that once connected to the Phone (1) in Game Mode, the earbuds will automatically turn on Low Lag Mode for an enhanced gaming experience. For non-Phone (1) users, they need to manually turn on Low Lag Mode in the Nothing X app.

In addition to this, the Nothing Ear (2) earbuds come with the company’s Clear Voice Technology yet, which essentially couples three high-definition microphones on each earbud and an AI noise reduction algorithm to eliminate background noise and enhance the user’s voice during calls in real-time.

However, one of the most noteworthy features of the Nothing Ear (2) is a feature called Personal Profile, which allows users to create a Personal Sound Profile with their hearing ID. “After taking a hearing test in the Nothing X app, Ear (2) adjusts the equaliser levels in real-time to match the user’s hearing for an optimal listening experience,” Nothing explained.

Additionally, these earbuds come with noise cancellation technology, which enables them to achieve up to 40dB of noise reduction. Furthermore, these earbuds come with ‘Personalised Active Noise Cancellation’ technology that tailors to the noise cancellation experience based on your environment in real-time by taking into account the exact shape of a user’s ear canal and Adaptive Mode.

On the software front, Nothing says users can customise all its controls for individual needs in the Nothing X app, which is available to download from the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.