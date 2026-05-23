Google Pixel Fold hit by strange outer display bug, users report black screen issue

Google seems to be dealing with a fresh issue on the first-generation Pixel Fold, with several users reporting that the outer screen suddenly stops working after recent updates. Most of these complaints started appearing online shortly after users updated their phones. Also Read: Google gives Pixel phones a Spotify-style disco makeover with glittery app icons

According to posts shared on Reddit, the problem mainly affects the cover screen, which is the smaller outer display used like a regular smartphone screen. In several cases, users said the display suddenly turns black and becomes unresponsive even though the phone itself continues working. Also Read: Why Google ‘disregarded’ the word ‘disregard’: Here’s what actually happened

What makes the issue more confusing is that the screen does not appear to be physically damaged. Also Read: CapCut x Gemini Integration: Gemini now wants to edit your videos too

Cover display works during boot, then goes black

One user explained that the issue had been happening randomly for months. Sometimes the outer screen would stop responding, while on other occasions the inner folding display would face the same problem. A restart usually fixed things temporarily, so the problem initially looked like a minor software glitch.

Things reportedly became worse after the phone’s battery completely drained to zero. Once the device was charged and switched back on, the cover display stopped functioning entirely.

However, the outer display still lights up during boot and shows the Google logo normally. The problem only starts after Android fully loads, which is why many believe this could be linked to the software rather than the hardware itself.

People affected by the issue also say they tried the usual fixes like restarting the phone, booting into safe mode, and resetting certain settings, but the problem still remained.

A workaround has surfaced online

While Google has not officially acknowledged the problem yet, some users on Reddit claim they managed to temporarily fix the issue using a third-party app called Fold Switcher available through GitHub and F-Droid.

According to user reports, switching the display mode to “Rear Display” or “REAR_DISPLAY_OUTER_DEFAULT” inside the app brought the outer screen back to life instantly.

The workaround reportedly works without advanced setup methods as well, which is why more Pixel Fold users have started trying it while waiting for an official fix.

More users reporting similar problems

The issue no longer appears to be limited to a single device. Several users in the same discussion thread reported facing similar symptoms after recent updates.

That has naturally raised concerns among foldable phone users, especially because the outer display is one of the most important parts of a book-style foldable. If the cover screen stops working, users are left depending entirely on the larger inner display every time they need to use the phone.

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At the moment, Google has not released a patch or shared details about a possible fix. Users facing the issue are currently relying on temporary workarounds shared by the community online.