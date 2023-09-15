Nokia G42 5G first sale: HMD Global launched the Nokia G42 5G smartphone in India earlier this month. The phone comes with a host of top-of-the-line features such as a 90Hz display, 5G connectivity and NFC support. Now, just a week after the official launch, the Nokia G42 5G will be up for grabs in the country. Interested buyers will be able to purchase the Nokia G42 5G smartphone in India from Amazon India starting 12PM today.

Nokia G42 5G India price and offers

As far as pricing is concerned, the Nokia G42 5G comes in a single variant in India with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. Interested buyers will be able to purchase it in So Purple and So Grey colour variants. There are no offers on the purchase of the phone so far.

Nokia G42 5G specifications and features

Coming to the features, the Nokia G42 5G comes with a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 90Hz and a peak brightness 560 nits of peak brightness. It comes with a plastic back and Gorilla Glass 3 protection at the back. It has a water-drop notch in the front and a vertically stacked camera setup at the back.

The Nokia G42 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus series system-on-chip (SoC) that is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone also offers 5GB of virtual RAM. The phone runs Android 13 OS out-of-the-box. HMD Global has promised to provide two years of OS upgrades and three years of security updates to the Nokia G42 5G.

Talking about the cameras, the Nokia G42 5G sports a triple camera setup at the back, which includes a 50MP AI sensor with an aperture of f/1.8, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The rear camera supports a lot of features such as Night, Dark Vision, Tripod mode, AI portrait, and OZO 3D audio recording.

On the battery front, the Nokia G42 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging technology. For connectivity, the phone has 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and NFC and a microSD card slot.