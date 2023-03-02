comscore Here are all Oppo phones that will get ColorOS 13 up2023-03-02T19:59:36 05:30 in March
  • Home
  • Mobile
  • Android 13-based ColorOS 13 coming to Oppo Reno8 series, F19 Pro, more in March: Check details
News

Android 13-based ColorOS 13 coming to Oppo Reno8 series, F19 Pro, more in March: Check details

Mobiles

Here are all the Oppo devices that will get Android 13-based ColorOS 13 update in the month of March 2023.

Highlights

  • Oppo has shared a list of phones that will get ColorOS 13 in March.
  • The list includes the Oppo F19 Pro.
  • ColorOS 13 is based on Google’s Android 13 OS.
ColorOS 13

Oppo has shared a list of smartphones that will be getting Android 13-based ColorOS 13 update in the month of March 2023. In addition to this, the company has also shared a list of smartphones that will be getting ColorOS 13 in beta in March 2023. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) is now receiving stable Android 13 update

Oppo, in a post shared on social media via its ColorOS handle, said that it has already started rolling out the stable version of Android 13-based ColorOS 13 update to the Oppo Find X5 Pro, Find X5, Find X5 Lite 5G, Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Neo 5G, Find X3 Lite 5G, Find X2 Pro, Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini, Find X2, Reno 8 Pro 5G, Reno 8 5G, Reno 8, Reno 8 Lite 5G, Reno 8 Z 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G, Reno 7 5G, Reno 7, Reno 7 Lite 5G, Reno 7 Z 5G, Reno 6 Pro 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, Reno 6 5G, Reno 6 Z 5G, Reno 5 Pro 5G, Reno 5 Pro, Reno 5 5G, Reno 5 Z 5G, F21s Pro, F21 Pro 5G, F21 Pro, F19 Pro Plus, F19, F19s, K10 5G, K10, A96, A95, A77 5G, A77s, A76, A74 5G, and A54 5G. While some of these smartphones are available in India, some are not. Also Read - Oppo Find N2 Flip will get 4 years of major updates and 5 years of security updates

Oppo also said that it will start rolling out ColorOS 13 update to the Oppo F19 Pro in India and the Oppo Reno 5 F in Indonesia starting March 30. Also Read - Oppo Find N2 Flip foldable phone launched: Specs, price and more

Coming to the ColorOS 13 beta, the company said that it is in the process of rolling out ColorOS 13 beta to the Oppo Reno 6, Reno 5, Reno 5 Marvel Edition, Reno 5 F, A55 (in India and Indonesia) and the Oppo F19 Pro and that it will start rolling out the update to the Oppo A53s 5G in India starting March 3.

It is worth noting that ColorOS 13 beta will be rolled out to eligible users in phases, so it is possible that not all eligible device owners get the update at once.

Here is how you can download the latest ColorOS update on your Oppo smartphone.

How to download ColorOS 13 on your Oppo smartphone

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your Oppo smartphone.
Step 2: Scroll down to the About Device section and tap it.
Step 3: Now tap the big ColorOS banner on the top to check for the update.
Step 4: Tap the Update button if you see that an available is available for your device.

  • Published Date: March 2, 2023 7:59 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Here are all Oppo phones that will get ColorOS 13 update in March

Airtel surpasses one million customer mark on its 5G network in Mumbai

Amazon launches fifth-gen Echo Dot in India: Check price, specs

Netflix witnesses major outage globally

Poco X5 Pro 5G Review: A good looking well-built smartphone

Flexible Display Handsets Make a Splash At MWC 2023 - Watch Video

ChatGPT-Powered Smart Home Voice Assistant May Hit Market Soon - Watch Video

Galaxy Z Fold 5 To Have A New Advanced Hinge Design - Watch Video

Meta Heats Up Big Tech's AI Arms Race With New Language Model - Watch Video

Netflix Cuts Subscription Prices In Over 30 Countries - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays

Tech Updates/Launch

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays
Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video

Features

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video
Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video

Features

Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video
OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video