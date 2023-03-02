Oppo has shared a list of smartphones that will be getting Android 13-based ColorOS 13 update in the month of March 2023. In addition to this, the company has also shared a list of smartphones that will be getting ColorOS 13 in beta in March 2023. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) is now receiving stable Android 13 update

Oppo, in a post shared on social media via its ColorOS handle, said that it has already started rolling out the stable version of Android 13-based ColorOS 13 update to the Oppo Find X5 Pro, Find X5, Find X5 Lite 5G, Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Neo 5G, Find X3 Lite 5G, Find X2 Pro, Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini, Find X2, Reno 8 Pro 5G, Reno 8 5G, Reno 8, Reno 8 Lite 5G, Reno 8 Z 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G, Reno 7 5G, Reno 7, Reno 7 Lite 5G, Reno 7 Z 5G, Reno 6 Pro 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, Reno 6 5G, Reno 6 Z 5G, Reno 5 Pro 5G, Reno 5 Pro, Reno 5 5G, Reno 5 Z 5G, F21s Pro, F21 Pro 5G, F21 Pro, F19 Pro Plus, F19, F19s, K10 5G, K10, A96, A95, A77 5G, A77s, A76, A74 5G, and A54 5G. While some of these smartphones are available in India, some are not. Also Read - Oppo Find N2 Flip will get 4 years of major updates and 5 years of security updates

Oppo also said that it will start rolling out ColorOS 13 update to the Oppo F19 Pro in India and the Oppo Reno 5 F in Indonesia starting March 30. Also Read - Oppo Find N2 Flip foldable phone launched: Specs, price and more

New #ColorOS13 updates incoming 🎺 🎺 🎺 Save the dates for your devices! pic.twitter.com/bv4j4D9P8w — ColorOS (@colorosglobal) March 1, 2023

Coming to the ColorOS 13 beta, the company said that it is in the process of rolling out ColorOS 13 beta to the Oppo Reno 6, Reno 5, Reno 5 Marvel Edition, Reno 5 F, A55 (in India and Indonesia) and the Oppo F19 Pro and that it will start rolling out the update to the Oppo A53s 5G in India starting March 3.

It is worth noting that ColorOS 13 beta will be rolled out to eligible users in phases, so it is possible that not all eligible device owners get the update at once.

Here is how you can download the latest ColorOS update on your Oppo smartphone.

How to download ColorOS 13 on your Oppo smartphone

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your Oppo smartphone.

Step 2: Scroll down to the About Device section and tap it.

Step 3: Now tap the big ColorOS banner on the top to check for the update.

Step 4: Tap the Update button if you see that an available is available for your device.