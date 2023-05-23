comscore
    News

    Nokia C32 with dual cameras and IP52 rating launched in India

    Mobiles

    Nokia C32 is an entry-level offering that comes with an HD+ display and dual cameras. It also comes with notable features like Ingress protection and the latest software.

    Highlights

    • Nokia's new entry-level smartphone is now available for purchase.
    • Nokia G32 comes with a large HD+ display.
    • Nokia G32 features an IP52 rating resistance from for dust and water drops.
    Nokia C32 3

    Nokia took wraps off its new budget smartphone in India. The Nokia C32 comes with a standard Nokia design and has features like Ingress protection, stock-like Android OS, and a big 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - Nokia C32 to launch on May 23 in India: All you need to know

    Nokia C32 comes under Rs 10,0000 price segment and has three shades to pick from. Also Read - New Twitter CEO, WhatsApp scams, AI everywhere and more: This week in tech

    Nokia C32 India price, colors, and availability

    The Nokia C32 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and Rs 9,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. It comes with JioExclusive benefits of up to Rs 3,500. Also Read - Vivo may soon have to stop selling its phone in Germany: Here’s why

    The smartphone comes in Mint, Charcoal, and Beach Pink color options. It can be purchased on the company’s official website and authorized retail outlets.

    Nokia C32 specifications and features

    The Nokia C32 comes with a standard Nokia design. The body of the phone as well as the box packing in which it comes is said to be environment friendly.

    The device sports a 6.5-inch water-drop notch display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The screen has noticeable bezels on the sides and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Following are the measurements of the device: 164.6mm (H) x 75.9mm (W) x 8.5mm (D). It weighs 199.4 grams.

    In terms of optics, the device features a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens and a 2MP secondary lens. There’s an LED flash below the camera sensors for low-light or night shots.

    Upfront, it has an 8MP camera for clicking selfies. The rear camera is capable of shooting 1080p videos at 30fps. The camera also comes with Portrait, HDR, and Night mode.

    At the helm, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core chipset. It’s the Unisoc SC9863A1 with IMG8322 graphics. The device has 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage.

    Interestingly, the RAM as well as the storage is expandable. The RAM can be increased up to 7GB with the help of 3GB of virtual RAM. There’s a microSD card slot for additional storage of up to 256GB.

    The smartphone comes with FM Radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. Not to forget, it also has a mono speaker setup.

    The 4G device boots on Android 13 OS out of the box and Nokia promises 2 years of quarterly security updates. As for security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and facial unlock support.

    • Published Date: May 23, 2023 3:53 PM IST
    For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Most Popular

    Nokia C32 debuts in India: All you need to know

    Meta's speech model can recognise more than 4000 spoken languages: What this means?

    Google Pay users can now make UPI payment using RuPay credit cards

    Motorola Edge 40 5G launched in India: All details here

    Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ sale in India now live: Price, specifications

    WWDC 2023: Apple is all about safety and support, says Indian developer duo

    WhatsApp scams, upcoming phones, what is a laptop: Tech news roundup

    Google Pixel 7a vs Google Pixel 7: What's different?

    Google Pixel Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Which one is the best?

    Fitbit smartwatches now help you manage stress better: Here's how

    Related Topics

    Latest Videos

    In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

    Features

    In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL
    WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

    Tech Updates/ launch

    WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video
    Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video
    AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video

    Tech Updates/ launch

    AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video