Nokia took wraps off its new budget smartphone in India. The Nokia C32 comes with a standard Nokia design and has features like Ingress protection, stock-like Android OS, and a big 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - Nokia C32 to launch on May 23 in India: All you need to know

Nokia C32 comes under Rs 10,0000 price segment and has three shades to pick from. Also Read - New Twitter CEO, WhatsApp scams, AI everywhere and more: This week in tech

Nokia C32 India price, colors, and availability

The Nokia C32 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and Rs 9,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. It comes with JioExclusive benefits of up to Rs 3,500. Also Read - Vivo may soon have to stop selling its phone in Germany: Here’s why

The smartphone comes in Mint, Charcoal, and Beach Pink color options. It can be purchased on the company’s official website and authorized retail outlets.

Nokia C32 specifications and features

The Nokia C32 comes with a standard Nokia design. The body of the phone as well as the box packing in which it comes is said to be environment friendly.

Presenting the all-new Nokia C32, the fashionable phone that everyone deserves. Designed with a luxurious glass back, 3-day battery life and a 50MP dual AI camera with night & portrait mode, #NokiaC32 becomes a force to reckon with.#SeeMeShine Buy Now: https://t.co/ubHlew9UZz pic.twitter.com/Ecj6ooAmbq — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) May 23, 2023

The device sports a 6.5-inch water-drop notch display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The screen has noticeable bezels on the sides and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Following are the measurements of the device: 164.6mm (H) x 75.9mm (W) x 8.5mm (D). It weighs 199.4 grams.

In terms of optics, the device features a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens and a 2MP secondary lens. There’s an LED flash below the camera sensors for low-light or night shots.

Upfront, it has an 8MP camera for clicking selfies. The rear camera is capable of shooting 1080p videos at 30fps. The camera also comes with Portrait, HDR, and Night mode.

At the helm, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core chipset. It’s the Unisoc SC9863A1 with IMG8322 graphics. The device has 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage.

Interestingly, the RAM as well as the storage is expandable. The RAM can be increased up to 7GB with the help of 3GB of virtual RAM. There’s a microSD card slot for additional storage of up to 256GB.

The smartphone comes with FM Radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. Not to forget, it also has a mono speaker setup.

The 4G device boots on Android 13 OS out of the box and Nokia promises 2 years of quarterly security updates. As for security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and facial unlock support.