    Nokia C32 to launch on May 23 in India: All you need to know

    Nokia will take wraps off its budget-centric smartphone, the Nokia C32 on May 23. Ahead of its launch, company is promoting its key features.

    Highlights

    • Nokia C32 is set to launch tomorrow, i.e. May 23, 2023.
    • Nokia C32 will be a budget offering by Nokia.
    • Nokia C32 will feature dual cameras and have a Unisoc chipset.
    Nokia-C32

    Nokia was expected to launch a new budget smartphone in India. However, the exact details of this smartphone were unclear. Now, the company itself has confirmed that it’s releasing the Nokia C32 in India, which made its global debut back in February. Also Read - New Twitter CEO, WhatsApp scams, AI everywhere and more: This week in tech

    Nokia C32 India launch date, expected price, colors

    The Nokia C32 is scheduled to launch tomorrow i.e. on May 23 in India. Also Read - Vivo may soon have to stop selling its phone in Germany: Here’s why

    The device is expected to arrive in the budget segment priced at around Rs 10,000. It’s worth noting that this is just an educated guess, that said, let’s wait for the company to confirm its pricing tomorrow.

    As for colors, we expect the device to come in Charcoal, Breezy Mint, and Beachy Pink color in India.

    Nokia C32 specifications and features

    As mentioned above, the Nokia C32 is already available in the global market. We expect the Indian model to be the same as the global model. That said, expect modest specs.

    The Nokia C32 comes with a 6.5-inch water-drop notch display. It is an IPS LCD panel with noticeable bezels, especially at the bottom. The screen has a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio and scratch-resistant glass.

    It boasts a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens and a 2MP macro lens. The rear camera setup is assisted by an LED flash unit. Upfront, there’s an 8MP camera for clicking selfies and doing video chats. The rear camera is capable of shooting 1080p videos at 30fps.

    Under the hood, the device is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A1 chipset paired with IMG8322 graphics. It has 3GB/4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage. It also has a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage.

    As for the battery, it packs a 5,000mAh cell that is claimed to offer up to 3 days of battery. That’s probably due to the HD+ resolution panel and a not-so-power-hungry chipset.

    The device has 10W charging support via the USB Type-C port. Speaking of ports, there’s a 3.5mm headphone jack as well for connecting your wired headphones. It also has an FM radio and comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and 4G support.

    Nokia has given a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security. Lastly, the Nokia C32 boots on Android 13 OS and comes with Nokia’s added customization to the UI.

    • Published Date: May 22, 2023 4:28 PM IST
