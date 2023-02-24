comscore Nokia C02 debuts with a removable battery: Check price, specs
Nokia C02 with compact display and removable battery unveiled

Nokia C02 is the company's latest offering with a 5.45-inch compact display, a removable battery, and Android 12 Go Edition OS.

Nokia this week launched a new budget smartphone dubbed Nokia C02. The Nokia C02 comes with a basic design and modest specs. Interestingly, the device has a removable battery, which is rare in modern phones. It also has an IP rating. Also Read - Nokia X30 5G launched in India at Rs 48,999: Alternatives to consider buying

The smartphone sports a compact display and Android Go OS. The smartphone will be available in select markets at a budget pricing. Let’s take a look at all of its details. Also Read - Nokia extends manufacture of fiber broadband equipment into India

Nokia C02 specifications

The Nokia C02 comes with a 5.45-inch LCD display with an old 18:9 aspect ratio. This means the bezels are there, totally visible from all sides — but there’s no notch. The display has an  + resolution and there’s no high refresh rate support. Also Read - Nokia T21 tablet with 10.3-inch display, a 8,200mAh battery launched in India

The device is made up of polycarbonate plastic with a matte finish on the back. It apparently has two colors – Black and Blue (unofficial names).

Moving to the cameras, the device has a single camera on the front as well as on the back. On the rear, there’s a 5MP camera assisted by a LED flash unit. There’s a 2MP camera on the front, next to the earpiece.

It is powered by a Unisoc quad-core processor clocked at 1.4GHz. It is paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage. It also has a microSD card slot for additional storage.

Call it a feature or whatever, the device has a removable battery. Nokia has stacked a 5,000mAh cell with support for standard charging via a micro USB port. The device boots on Android 12 Go Edition, and Nokia has promised 2 years of security updates.

As for connectivity, the smartphone has dual-SIM 4G support, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. It also has an IP52 rating for protection from dust and dripping water.

Other than this, Nokia is yet to reveal the price and the availability details. However, we expect it to be a budget phone that will be made available to select regions.

  • Published Date: February 24, 2023 2:42 PM IST
