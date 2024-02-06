Tecno has announced that it will hold an event at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) slated to take place between February 26 and 29 in Barcelona, Spain. Since the MWC is mostly about companies showcasing novel technologies and flaunting how far they have come as a technology brand, Tecno is leaving no stone unturned. It has confirmed the devices and technologies it will show off at the tech congregation, and the notable ones include an improved version of the rollable concept phone and a robot dog.

At last year’s MWC, Tecno unveiled its first foldable phone, and it later mass-produced the phone for sale in the market. This year, the company will be taking the wraps off its first rollable phone called Phantom Ultimate. It will have a double-sided screen that expands from 6.55 inches to 7.11 inches, a borderless screen design, support for satellite communication, 3D stereo optical grating, colour-textured glass on the back, and environment-friendly materials. While other details are scarce at this point, it will more or less look like LG’s rollable phone that never made it to the market.

Next in line would be an intelligent dog called Dynamic 1, which may look like a German Shepherd and use advanced algorithms to perform real-life movements. It will come with high-quality sensors that will help it gauge the surroundings so that it can act on commands better. Tecno’s quadruped robot may take on Xiaomi’s Cyberdog, which is available to buy in select markets. It is not currently unclear if Tecno would launch the robot dog or if it would just unveil the prototype.

Tecno will also showcase Pocket Go, which the company claims will be the industry’s first Windows Augmented-Reality (AR) powered gaming device. It will use AR glasses and a Windows-run handheld to offer an immersive gaming experience. By the sound of it, this could be a different take on PlayStation VR2.

Apart from these advanced technologies, Tecno will go back to its mass products and unveil their next iterations. There will be a new Pova 6 Pro 5G and a Megabook T16 Pro 2024 Ultrabook, powered by Intel Core Ultra chipsets, on display. The company will likely launch these devices at the MWC. Tecno will also unveil an “industry-leading” imaging technology and support for universal tone as its two breakthroughs in mobile photography at the event.