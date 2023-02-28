Realme launched Realme GT3 with 240W charging: Check price, specs

Realme today launched a new flagship smartphone — the Realme GT 3 — on the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona. The Realme GT 3 is the successor to last year’s Realme GT 2 and it comes with a massive 240W charger, which the company says is capable of charging the phone’s 4,600mAh completely in under 10 minutes. Also Read - Intel introduces 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processors at MWC 2023

Realme says that with the Realme GT 3 features end-to-end GaN chipset support. This means that both the phone and the adapter have a GaN chipset, which makes the charger smaller than the 150W adapter despite having 60 percent more power available. It also ships with a custom ultra-fast 12A cable that helps in delivering the power to the phone while charging.

Besides making improvements on the charging front, Realme has also improved the overall thermals. The Realme GT3 is equipped with a 6580mm2-large VC liquid cooling system that covers 61.5 percent of the battery for more efficient heat dissipation. Furthermore, the phone comes with a PS3 fireproof design, and 13 temperature sensors for added safety.

Another highlight of the Realme GT 3 is its design. The realme GT 3 has a translucent window next to the camera module at the back. This translucent window has a polished chipset deco, an NFC chipset, and the innovative Pulse Interface System with a C-shaped RGB lighting ring inside. The Pulse Interface Design displays different light effects depending on the phone’s status. For instance, it will glow in red when the phone is 20 percent charged, and purple when it is charged anywhere between 21 percent to 100 percent. When the phone is fully charged, the purple light will always be on. Similarly, when there are incoming calls, the light flashes quickly, while receiving notifications, the lighting system will display a white colour. On the other hand, the phone will display a blue, white, and orange colours before the 10-second countdown before taking photos.

Interestingly, Realme’s Pulse Interface System is personalisable. Users can choose from 25 color shades, two rhythm types, and five lighting speed modes. All they need to do is go to settings > wallpaper and design > breathing light.

Realme GT3 specifications and price

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Realme GT 3 comes with a 6.74-inch AMOLED a 144Hz 10-bit AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1240 x 2772px pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 system-on-chip that is coupled with up to 16GB of RMA and up to 1TB of storage space. It runs Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 out of the box. On the camera front, the phone as a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP microscope lens at the back and a 16MP selfie camera. It will be available in Pulse White and Booster Black colours

The realme GT3 will start at $649 (Rs 53,000 approx.) and it be available in five variants — 8+128GB, 12+256GB, 16+256GB, 16+512GB, and 16+1TB. There is no word on availability in India yet.