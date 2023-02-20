Realme is all set to launch the Realme GT 3 240W in the global markets later this month. The launch is set for February 28 at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) event in Barcelona. Also Read - Top 5 all-rounder smartphones under Rs 25,000 from Samsung, Vivo, Redmi

Ahead of its launch, the key specs of the phone have surfaced. The leaked specs reveal that the GT 3 240W will be a rebranded Realme GT Neo 5 (240W Edition).

Realme GT 3 240W specifications (rumored)

The Realme GT 3 will come as a successor to the Realme GT 2, which was launched early last year. The smartphone is poised to bring several improvements over its predecessor.

The specs sheet shared by tipster Yogesh Brar reveals most of the phone’s internals. Starting with the display, the smartphone has a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution. It will be a punch-hole panel with 144Hz refresh rate support. This will be a jump from the 120Hz refresh rate on the GT 2.

Coming to the cameras, the smartphone will feature a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens supporting OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). The main lens will be assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. Upfront, it is said to have a 16MP camera for clicking selfies.

Under the hood, the device is expected to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB or 16GB of RAM and 128GB or 256 GB of internal storage.

As for the battery, the smartphone will pack a 4,600mAh battery, likely a dual-cell capacity supporting a whopping 240W fast charging. As for the operating system, Realme will offer Android 13 out of the box with Realme UI 4.0 on top.

These specs reaffirm that the upcoming Realme GT 3 240W will be nothing but a rebranded version of Realme GT Neo 5 (240W Edition). For the uninitiated, the GT Neo 5 was launched recently in China in two models – 150W and 240W.