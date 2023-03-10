Realme GT3
The Realme GT 3 comes with a 6.74-inch AMOLED a 144Hz 10-bit AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1240 x 2772px pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 system-on-chip that is coupled with up to 16GB of RMA and up to 1TB of storage space. It runs Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 out of the box. On the camera front, the phone as a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP microscope lens at the back and a 16MP selfie camera. It will be available in Pulse White and Booster Black colours
Xiaomi 13 Pro
The Xiaomi 13 Pro comes with a 6.73-inch punch-hole OLED display with a QHD+ resolution of 3200 x 1400 pixels, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1900 nits of peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 system-on-chip that is coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage space and it is backed by a 4,820mAh battery with 120W wired, 50W wireless, and reverse wireless charging support. It runs MIUI 14 based on Android 13. Coming to the cameras, the Xiaomi 13 Pro 5G features a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens and a 50MP telephoto lens. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera. For connectivity, it has 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.3.