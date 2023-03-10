2 / 5

Xiaomi 13 Pro

The Xiaomi 13 Pro comes with a 6.73-inch punch-hole OLED display with a QHD+ resolution of 3200 x 1400 pixels, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1900 nits of peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 system-on-chip that is coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage space and it is backed by a 4,820mAh battery with 120W wired, 50W wireless, and reverse wireless charging support. It runs MIUI 14 based on Android 13. Coming to the cameras, the Xiaomi 13 Pro 5G features a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens and a 50MP telephoto lens. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera. For connectivity, it has 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.3.