Motorola’s First Galaxy Z Fold Rival May Launch At Lenovo Tech World: What We Know

Motorola seems to be preparing a major addition to its smartphone lineup. A new report hints that the company could introduce its first book-style foldable early next year, marking a shift beyond its Razr clamshell series. The reveal is expected to take place at Lenovo Tech World on January 6, 2026. Also Read: Year-Ender 2025: 5 Best Foldable Phones Of This Year In India

The indication comes from Motorola’s latest corporate holiday gift package, shared online by Android Headlines’ Alex Maxham. The box included a notepad with the phrase “Every fold reveals a possibility” printed on the cover. Alongside it was a message referring to Lenovo Tech World, saying the company is “getting ready to unfold new perspectives.” While not an official confirmation, the wording strongly points toward a larger, book-style foldable rather than another flip phone update. Also Read: Motorola Edge 70 Launched In India: Check Price, Specifications, Features, And Sale Date

Motorola’s holiday gifts never disappoint! Can’t wait to see what they announce at The Sphere next month 👀 pic.twitter.com/0kzdgCHQqH — Alex Maxham (@alexmaxham) December 8, 2025

Motorola has so far limited its foldable lineup to the Razr series, with the Razr 70 lineup still expected later in 2026. A book-style model would therefore sit in a different product category, giving Motorola a chance to compete directly with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series and Google’s Pixel foldables. The device is rumoured to be informally referred to as the Motorola Fold, though no official name has surfaced yet.

Alongside the foldable development, Motorola is also working on its next premium slab phone, expected to launch as the Edge 70 Ultra. The phone is tipped to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which would make it a successor to the Edge 50 Ultra that used the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3.

If Motorola does introduce a book-style foldable next month, it would be the company’s first attempt at a larger foldable form factor. This segment has gained momentum globally, with manufacturers offering bigger screens aimed at productivity and entertainment.

With Lenovo Tech World only a few weeks away, Motorola is expected to share more details soon. For now, all signs suggest the company is preparing to enter a new category within its foldable lineup.