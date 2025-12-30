Motorola Signature Set For January 7 Launch In India: Here’s What We Know So Far

Also Read: Motorola Signature Series India Launch Teased On Flipkart, December Reveal Likely

Motorola is starting 2026 with a premium launch in India this time. The tech giant has officially confirmed that its upcoming smartphone, the Motorola Signature, will debut in the country on January 7, 2026. The announcement was made via an official post on X, with a dedicated microsite already live on Flipkart, teasing the phone’s design and positioning. Also Read: Year-Ender 2025: 5 Best Foldable Phones Of This Year In India

While Motorola hasn’t revealed the full spec sheet yet, the early details make it clear that this is not a mid-range smartphone. Based on the teasers, the Signature is being positioned as a high-end device, with a strong focus on design, camera hardware, and flagship-level performance. Here is all we know about Motorola’s upcoming Signature.

Motorola Signature Design

One of the first things Motorola is highlighting is the fabric-finished rear panel, which instantly sets the Signature apart from the usual glass and metal phones. It gives the smartphone a more lifestyle-focused look, something Motorola has experimented with before, but rarely in this premium segment.

On the front, the phone features a flat display with slim, uniform bezels and a centred hole-punch camera. The right side houses the volume rocker and power button, while the left edge has an additional button. This extra key could work as a camera shortcut, an AI trigger, or a customisable action button, similar to what we’ve seen on other flagship phones recently.

What Else Do We Know?

Motorola has also teased the rear camera module, confirming the presence of a periscope telephoto lens. This suggests that zoom photography will be a key talking point. Previous leaks indicate a triple 50MP camera setup, including a Sony Lytia primary sensor with optical image stabilisation. If this setup holds true, the Signature could be Motorola’s most camera-focused phone yet.

The Motorola Signature has already appeared on Geekbench, indicating that it is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with an Adreno 829 GPU. The listing also hinted at 16GB RAM and Android 16 out of the box, likely running Motorola’s Hello UI. These specs subtly confirmed that the upcoming Motorola device will fall in the premium category, competing with other flagship Android smartphones launching around the same time.

Leaks suggest the phone may come in Carbon and Martini Olive colour options and could even support a stylus. However, Motorola is keeping those details under wraps for now.