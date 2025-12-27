Motorola Signature Series India Launch Teased On Flipkart, December Reveal Likely

Motorola is set to launch a new premium smartphone lineup in India, and the teasers so far suggest the announcement could happen soon. A recent teaser spotted on Flipkart points to the arrival of what is being called the “Signature” series, hinting at a fresh start rather than just another addition to Motorola’s existing Edge lineup. Also Read: Realme Neo 8 Leak Reveals Launch Timeline And Key Specifications

Flipkart Teaser Hints At December Reveal

Flipkart quietly put up an app-only microsite teasing the upcoming Signature series before it was taken down. The page did not name Motorola directly, but the clues were hard to miss. Visual hints included Motorola’s batwing logo and references to its Pantone colour partnership. The teaser carried the line “Signature Class is Coming Soon!” and asked users to return on December 28, suggesting that this could be when the brand officially reveals more details. Also Read: Year-Ender 2025: 5 Best Foldable Phones Of This Year In India

While neither Motorola nor Flipkart has confirmed the launch date publicly, the timing strongly points to an announcement or showcase later this week.

A New Identity, Not Just Another Edge Phone

Leaks over the past few weeks suggest that the Signature series could mark the start of a new flagship identity for Motorola. A device codenamed “Urus” had earlier surfaced in leaks and was initially believed to be the Edge 70 Ultra. Recent information now suggests Motorola may launch it under the Signature branding instead, making it the first phone in this new lineup.

If this turns out to be true, the Signature series could sit above the current Edge models or run parallel as a more design-focused premium range.

Motorola Signature Design, Colour Options Leaked

Renders shared by tipster Evan Blass give a glimpse of what the Motorola Signature phone may look like. The device is tipped to launch in finishes such as Carbon and Martini Olive. The leaked images show a flat screen with a punch-hole camera on the front and a square camera module on the back that houses three lenses. One of the renders also suggests the phone may support a stylus, which could be useful for things like quick notes or basic productivity tasks.

Motorola Signature Specifications (Expected)

Leaks so far suggest the Motorola Signature could feature a 6.7-inch flat OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It may be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM, and run Android 16 out of the box.

Trending Now

Camera-wise, the phone is tipped to use three 50MP rear sensors, including a primary Sony LYTIA sensor with optical image stabilisation. A metal frame, textured back panel, and focus on imaging and multimedia are also expected.