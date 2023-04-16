comscore
    Motorola Razr Lite may launch alongside Razr Plus 2023: See how it looks

    Motorola is reportedly working on an affordable flip phone and its design has already been leaked.

    Highlights

    • Motorola is slated to release an affordable flip phone.
    • Motorola Razr Lite could debut alongside Razr Plus 2023, the premium flip phone.
    • The Razr Lite could take on Oppo's Find N2 Flip, Vivo X Flip, and Galaxy Z Flip 4.
    Motorola Razr Lite

    Motorola is prepping for the release of the Razr Plus 2023. Before it releases the flip phone, we saw a handful of leaks of the phone. Now, another Razr foldable has made it to the news. Also Read - Motorola Edge 40 spotted on Geekbench with a new Dimensity chipset

    The Motorola Razr Lite, an affordable flip phone will seemingly accompany the Razr Plus 2023. The leaker OnLeaks has shared some renders of the phone in collaboration with MySmartPrice. Let’s take look at the details. Also Read - Motorola Moto G Power 5G debuts with Dimensity 930 SoC and triple cameras

    Motorola Razr Lite design and specifications

    The Motorola Razr Lite appears to feature a footprint similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. The Razr Lite will have a smaller secondary display than the yet-to-be-released Razr Plus 2023, which is expected to feature a bigger secondary screen. Also Read - Motorola Moto G13 goes on sale in India: Price, offers, specs

    Motorola Razr Lite

    It appears to feature a punch-hole display on the inside and a smaller secondary display on the outer side. In comparison to the Z Flip 4, it’s a bit narrow.

    That said, the Razr Lite’s smaller secondary display will be able to show less content than the Razr Plus 2023’s bigger secondary screen.

    It is expected to show you calls and SMS or app alerts. The Razr Lite is akin to the Z Flip 4 with its dual camera setup, except it’s horizontal and not vertical.

    Apart from this, the specs of the Razr Lite are yet to be known. But we do know some details about the more premium Razr Plus 2023.

    The Razr Plus 2023 is anticipated to come with a 6.7-inch P-OLED display on the inside. The screen is said to have an FHD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, making it a big upgrade over the Razr 2022.

    It is expected to come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and boot on Android 13 OS out of the box.

    It is worth noting that the above information was gathered through leaks and rumors. Having said that, do take the information with a pinch of salt as Motorola is yet to confirm the same.

    • Published Date: April 16, 2023 12:50 PM IST
