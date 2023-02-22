Motorola launched its foldable smartphone Razr 2022 last year at a starting price of Rs 1,21,500. The company is expected to launch the next-gen smartphone Razr 2023 soon. Tipster Evan Blass has revealed a few images of the rumoured Motorola Razr 2023. This handset is expected to compete against Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Oppo Find N2 Flip and more. Also Read - Motorola Edge 40 Pro benchmark reveals Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset

Motorola Razr 2023 expected specifications

As per the images by Evan Blass, the foldable smartphone is likely to come with a large cover display. It might take up a major chunk of the phone. This display is expected to be 3.26 inches in size. It also houses a dual rear camera setup along with an LED flash on the top cover of the smartphone.

Additionally, it is also expected that this time around, the smartphone is likely to come with an under-display front camera instead of a cutout notch selfie camera. It might come with slim bezels and curved edges.

In terms of the processor, the chipset is not confirmed yet however, it is expected to be powered by the flagship chipset by Qualcomm or MediaTek.

Motorola Razr 2022 which was launched in India last year, features a 144Hz foldable display. It is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and offers up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

The foldable smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch primary display. It houses a 3,500 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. It has a dual rear camera that houses a 50MP primary sensor and a 13MP camera sensor. For selfies and video calls, it sports a 32MP front-facing camera.

It is 200 gm in weight and features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Notably, it does not come with a water resistance rating or a 3.5-inch headphone jack.

Motorola Razr 2023 comes in just one single Black Satin colour variant.