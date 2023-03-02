Motorola was expected to launch new G series phones in India in this quarter. However, no official details were revealed by the brand. Now, Motorola via Flipkart has revealed that the Moto G73 5G will soon launch in India. Also Read - Motorola Defy 2 debuts with rugged built and two-way satellite connectivity

The Motorola Moto G73 5G is expected to come with a new Dimensity 900 series chipset and Android 13. Let’s take a look at all the details. Also Read - Motorola Razr 2023 design leaks surface online ahead of official launch

Motorola Moto G73 5G India launch date, price, and availability

The Moto G73 5G will launch on March 10 in India. Although Motorola is yet to confirm, we expect the device to be priced under Rs 20,000 segment. Also Read - Motorola Edge 40 Pro benchmark reveals Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset

The device is expected to be available for purchase on Flipkart. The exact sale details should be revealed soon by the brand.

Motorola Moto G73 5G specifications

Earlier this year, the Motorola Moto G73 5G was launched in the global markets. That said, we do know its specifications. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution. It is a punch-hole panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It has a microSD card slot for additional storage.

It has a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. It features a 16MP camera on the front for clicking selfies and doing video calls.

The rear camera is capable of shooting 1080p videos at 60fps, whereas, the front camera is restricted to 1080p 30fps videos.

The device packs A 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a stereo speaker setup. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security.

It boots on Android 13 OS out of the box. For connectivity, there’s 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.3.