Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Specifications Leak, Tipped To Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

Motorola’s next premium smartphone – the Motorola Edge 70 Ultra – is shaping up to be a meaningful upgrade over last year’s Edge 50 Ultra. Fresh leaks have revealed more about its hardware, camera setup, and colour options. Earlier renders already offered a glimpse at the phone’s design, and now a popular tipster has shared additional details that hint at a more capable device overall. The handset is expected to launch globally as the successor to the Edge 50 Ultra, which arrived in India in June 2024. Also Read: Year-Ender 2025: 5 Best Foldable Phones Of This Year In India

Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Specifications, Features (Expected)

A Chinese tipster going by the name Panda is Bald has reportedly revealed the core details of the upcoming Moto X70 Ultra, believed to launch outside China as the Motorola Edge 70 Ultra. According to the leak, the smartphone could be offered in black, green, and bronze colourways. Also Read: Motorola Edge 70 Launched In India: Check Price, Specifications, Features, And Sale Date

The Edge 70 Ultra is tipped to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, built on a 3nm process. If the leak turns out to be accurate, it would be quite a step up from the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip found inside the Edge 50 Ultra.

Motorola is also said to be fitting the Edge 70 Ultra with a 6.7-inch flat OLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1.5K resolution. This would be a slight step down from the Edge 50 Ultra’s LTPS pOLED panel, which supports up to 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and 2500 nits of peak brightness.

On the camera front, the upcoming model may feature a triple 50MP rear camera system – consisting of a main shooter, an ultrawide lens, and a periscope telephoto sensor. It appears to be a minor downgrade from the Edge 50 Ultra’s 64MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Design

Recently leaked renders show the Motorola Edge 70 Ultra with a textured rear panel and a square-shaped camera module placed in the top-left corner. The images also show the power and volume buttons placed on the right edge of the phone, while the left side appears to include another button whose purpose hasn’t been revealed yet.