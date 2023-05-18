Motorola has confirmed the launch date of its upcoming smartphone dubbed Motorola Edge 40. The device is said to come with a slim design and have features like an IP68 rating, 144Hz curved display, In-display fingerprint scanner, and more. Also Read - Motorola Razr 40 Ultra launch scheduled for June 1: Here's everything you need to know

As we inch closer to its release, Motorola is teasing some of its notable highlights. Also, there's a microsite on Flipkart that showcases some of its key specs, leaving us with only little for our imagination.

Motorola Edge 40 key highlights and specifications

The Motorola Edge 40 will come with many first in the segment, as per the promotional material. Starting with its design, the Edge 40 will feature a vegan leather back finish that may allow you to have a solid grip over the phone.

Warning: You won’t be able to put this device down once you pick it up! The #motorolaedge40 boasts a stunning endless edge finish and a vegan leather finish with metal frame, making it look super premium and uber-stylish. Launches May 23 on @flipkart & leading retail stores. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) May 17, 2023

Motorola will also have another variant with PMMA acrylic glass on the back. That will be for select colors. The entire framing of the phone will be of metal.

It is said to be the first phone in the segment with a 144Hz 3D Curved display. The panel is expected to have a resolution of Full-HD+. It will be a punch-hole P-OLED screen that will double up as an in-display fingerprint scanner for security.

Do you believe in love at first sight? Well, #motorolaedge40 will ensure you do. With the segment’s 1st 144Hz 3D curved display & endless edge design, it’s your ticket for an amazing visual experience. Launches May 23 on @flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy1Wlo & leading retail stores. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) May 17, 2023

Furthermore, the 6.55-inch screen will have a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, 1200 nits of brightness, and HDR10 certification.

Since the display on the phone will be curved from the sides, Motorola is bringing another feature that makes use of the curves. Whenever a phone call or SMS comes, the edge of the phone will light up to notify you.

As for cameras, the device may feature a dual-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens having 2-micron ultra-pixel technology. The main lens will support optical image stabilization and have f/1.4 aperture.

It will be assisted by a 13MP ultra-wide lens for 120-degree wide shots. It’s surprising to see that Motorola is offering a dual-camera system in the segment when other phone makers are sticking to either a triple or a quad-camera layout.

Upfront, there will be a 32MP camera for clicking selfies. The device will pack a 4,400mAh battery with support for 68W TurboPower. It will also support 15W wireless charging.

Introducing the #motorolaedge40: The World’s Most Flamboyant Performer! Slimmest 5G phone with IP68 protection, MTK Dim 8020, 144Hz display, 50MP camera, 68W charging & more! Launches May 23 on Flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy2uaW, and retail stores. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) May 16, 2023

Motorola has confirmed that the Edge 40 will be the world’s first phone with MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor. The device will come with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

Other than this, the device will have a stereo speaker setup backed by Dolby Atmos. It will come with features like Moto Spaces, Moto Secure, ThinkShield, and e-SIM support. It will be a slim device with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Lastly, the phone will boot on Android 13 OS with MyUX skin on top.

Motorola Edge 40 launch date and colors

The Motorola Edge 40 will launch on May 23 and will be available for purchase on Flipkart. It will arrive in Eclipse Back, Nebula Green, and Lunar Blue color options.