comscore
    News

    Motorola Edge 40 to be the slimmest IP68-rated phone, first to have Dimensity 8020 SoC

    Mobiles

    Motorola Edge 40 is claimed to be the segment's first smartphone with a 144Hz 3D Curved display.

    Highlights

    • Motorola begins the promotional campaign of the upcoming Edge 40 smartphone.
    • Motorola Edge 40 will be the slimmest phone with IP68 rating and vegan leather back.
    • Motorola Edge 40 is scheduled to launch on May 23.
    Motorola Edge 40

    Motorola has confirmed the launch date of its upcoming smartphone dubbed Motorola Edge 40. The device is said to come with a slim design and have features like an IP68 rating, 144Hz curved display, In-display fingerprint scanner, and more. Also Read - Motorola Razr 40 Ultra launch scheduled for June 1: Here's everything you need to know

    As we inch closer to its release, Motorola is teasing some of its notable highlights. Also, there’s a microsite on Flipkart that showcases some of its key specs, leaving us with only little for our imagination. Also Read - Motorola Edge 40 gets a launch date in India: Check details

    Motorola Edge 40 key highlights and specifications

    The Motorola Edge 40 will come with many first in the segment, as per the promotional material. Starting with its design, the Edge 40 will feature a vegan leather back finish that may allow you to have a solid grip over the phone. Also Read - Motorola Edge 40 5G tipped to launch in India this month

    Motorola will also have another variant with PMMA acrylic glass on the back. That will be for select colors. The entire framing of the phone will be of metal.

    It is said to be the first phone in the segment with a 144Hz 3D Curved display. The panel is expected to have a resolution of Full-HD+. It will be a punch-hole P-OLED screen that will double up as an in-display fingerprint scanner for security.

    Furthermore, the 6.55-inch screen will have a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, 1200 nits of brightness, and HDR10 certification.

    Since the display on the phone will be curved from the sides, Motorola is bringing another feature that makes use of the curves. Whenever a phone call or SMS comes, the edge of the phone will light up to notify you.

    As for cameras, the device may feature a dual-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens having 2-micron ultra-pixel technology. The main lens will support optical image stabilization and have f/1.4 aperture.

    It will be assisted by a 13MP ultra-wide lens for 120-degree wide shots. It’s surprising to see that Motorola is offering a dual-camera system in the segment when other phone makers are sticking to either a triple or a quad-camera layout.

    Upfront, there will be a 32MP camera for clicking selfies. The device will pack a 4,400mAh battery with support for 68W TurboPower. It will also support 15W wireless charging.

    Motorola has confirmed that the Edge 40 will be the world’s first phone with MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor. The device will come with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

    Other than this, the device will have a stereo speaker setup backed by Dolby Atmos. It will come with features like Moto Spaces, Moto Secure, ThinkShield, and e-SIM support. It will be a slim device with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.  Lastly, the phone will boot on Android 13 OS with MyUX skin on top.

    Motorola Edge 40 launch date and colors

    The Motorola Edge 40 will launch on May 23 and will be available for purchase on Flipkart. It will arrive in Eclipse Back, Nebula Green, and Lunar Blue color options.

    • Published Date: May 18, 2023 9:26 AM IST
    For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Most Popular

    Motorola Edge 40 key highlights revealed

    Sony sets a date for the upcoming PlayStation Showcase

    India introduces $2B incentive package to boost IT hardware

    Amazon launches Echo Pop, Echo Show 5 smart speakers

    Battlegrounds Mobile India may return temporarily with certain conditions: Report

    WhatsApp scams, upcoming phones, what is a laptop: Tech news roundup

    Google Pixel 7a vs Google Pixel 7: What's different?

    Google Pixel Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Which one is the best?

    Fitbit smartwatches now help you manage stress better: Here's how

    Everything about Realme GT Neo 3T deal during Flipkart sale

    Related Topics

    Latest Videos

    In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

    Features

    In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL
    WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

    Tech Updates/ launch

    WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video
    Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video
    AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video

    Tech Updates/ launch

    AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video