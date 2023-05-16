Motorola has announced the India launch date of its Motorola Edge 40. Motorola Edge 40 smartphone will be available for sale in India from May 23 at 12 PM onwards. The smartphone was first released in the UK on April 4, 2023. Also Read - Motorola Edge 40 5G tipped to launch in India this month

Motorola Edge 40 line-up also includes Motorola Edge 40 Pro, which was also unveiled in the UK first on April 4, but this smartphone is yet to be launched in India. Also Read - Looking for a phone to play Call of Duty? Here are our top picks under Rs 15,000

Motorola Edge 40 availability

Motorola Edge 40 variant for India will have the same features as the one for the EU market. The smartphone will be available for purchase via Flipkart and will be available in three colour options- Nebula Green, Eclipse Black, and Lunar Blue. It will feature a metal frame and a vegan leather back panel (matte acrylic). The company claims that its Edge 40 is the slimmest 5G phone with an IP68 rating. Also Read - Motorola Edge 40 promotional video and images surfaced before launch

The company is yet to announce the price of the Motorola Edge 40.

Motorola Edge 40 specifications

Motorola Edge 40 runs on Android 13 and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor coupled with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone features a full HD+ 6.55-inch pOLED curved display with 2400 x 1080-pixel resolution and 402-pixel density. Further, it has a refresh rate of 144Hz, a peak brightness of 1200 nits and supports HDR10+.

Coming to the battery, Motorola Edge 40 comes with a 4400mAh battery with 68W TurboPower charging and 15W wireless charging. It offers over a day of battery life, as per the company’s claim.

Motorola Edge 40 comes with two camera setup at the back. It has a 50 MP primary sensor with features like 1/1.5- inch optical format, f/1.4 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, Omni-directional PDAF and Optical Image Stabilisation. The smartphone has a 13 MP Ultrawide angle with a 120-degree field of view and features like Macro Vision, f/2.2 aperture and 1.12 µm pixel size.

In addition to this, Motorola Edge 40 has a 32 MP front camera with features such as f/2.4 aperture and 0.7 µm pixel size.

Coming to the design, Motorola Edge 40 is 6.23-inch in height, 2.83-inch in width and thickness varies between Magenta and Lunar Blue colour variant. The Magenta colour variant has a thickness of 7.58mm and Lunar Blue has a thickness of 7.49mm.

The smartphone comes with a USB 2.0 Type- C port and has IP68 dust and water protection. It can last for 30 minutes in up to 1.5-meter-deep water. It has three microphones with dual stereo audio and tuning by Dolby Atmos.

Coming to connectivity, Motorola Edge 40 offers support for one nano SIM card and one e-SIM. Further, the smartphone supports NFC, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.