Motorola Moto Razr 40 may come in some really sober colours

Motorola is launching its next flip phone in China soon. It will be called the Motorola Razr+, however, just in mainland China. Everywhere else the upcoming Motorola phone is likely to be known as the Moto Razr 40 or maybe Razr 40 Lite. The jury is still out on whether the phone’s name for non-Chinese markets will be Razr 40 or Razr 40 Lite. For now, a new report has revealed the colour options for the upcoming foldable phone.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the Moto Razr 40 will come in three colours — all looking sober because of a matte-like finish on the outside. The report claims the phone will be covered in vegan leather material, giving it a premium look. There will be an olive green, purple, and cream colour option for the Moto Razr 40. The report carries what looks like official renders of the phone, so you get the idea of what the aforementioned colour variants would look like in the real world.

What to expect from Moto Razr 40 design?

Since the Razr 40 is likely a smaller version of the Razr 40 Ultra, its screen would be smaller. The display size, however, is unclear at the moment. The images show a cover display on the phone. It is very similar to the one on the Galaxy Z Flip 4, but whether it is the same size or not is also not clear. The cover display will alert you about notifications, calls, and reminders and let you check dates, times, and alarms, among other things. Next to this display are two cameras, which although are not meant for selfies but still can double as front shooters when the lid is not open.

The inner — and bigger — display may come with a punch-hole inside which the selfie camera resides. The size of the display, however, is unclear. The buttons, including one for power on/off and one for volume control, are on the sides of the phone. On the phone’s bottom, there would be a USB-C port for charging the battery and media transfer. Next to it is the speaker grille, but it is likely the earpiece would also double as the secondary speaker to allow stereo output.

Any leaked specifications?

These renders do not talk about specifications. We still do not know the screen sizes, camera resolutions, and battery capacity. However, an earlier report suggested the Moto Razr 40 may use the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. Last year’s top-end chipset for Android phones, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 may also run the more expensive — and probably bigger — Moto Razr 40 Ultra. Even though the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is not this year’s flagship processor, it is only minutely slower than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. That means the Motorola Razr 40 would be one of the fastest, if not the fastest, phones.