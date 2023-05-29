Motorola launched the Edge 40 5G last week in India. The mid-range smartphone comes with several notable features such as a 144Hz display, useful cameras, and a new Dimensity chipset. Starting tomorrow, the Motorola Edge 40 5G will be available for purchase in India. Also Read - Motorola Edge 40 5G with 144hz display and Dimensity 8020 SoC launched in India

Motorola Edge 40 5G price, offers, and availability

The Motorola Edge 40 5G will go on its first open sale tomorrow on Flipkart. It will also be available for purchase at authorized retail stores in the country. Also Read - Motorola Edge 40 to be the slimmest IP68-rated phone, first to have Dimensity 8020 SoC

The smartphone is priced at Rs 29,999 for the lone 8GB + 256GB variant. Motorola is offering Rs 2,000 additional bump up for the exchange taking the final price down to Rs 27,999.

Flipkart will be offering a Cost EMI option of up to 6 months on HDFC, SBI, ICICI, and Axis Bank cards. Those with a Flipkart Axis Bank card can get 5 percent cashback.

Motorola Edge 40 5G specifications

The Motorola Edge 40 5G is a successor to the Edge 30 5G. It brings a few improvements over the predecessor.

Starting with its design, the device comes with a vegan leather back finish that may help you get a good grip on the phone. This finish is only for selected colors such as the Nebula Green shade.

It sports a 6.55-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It’s an OLED panel that’s curved from the sides. Motorola advertises it as a 3D curved panel.

Interestingly, the edge of the phone will notify you when an SMS or a call hits the device. The display also offers security, thanks to the in-display fingerprint scanner. Moreover, the screen has a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, 1200 nits of brightness, and an HDR10 certification.

Motorola, this time, has gone with a simple dual camera system with the Edge 40 5G. It boasts a 50MP main lens and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. The main lens has 2-micron ultra-pixel technology and has Optical Image Stabilization. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie snapper.

At the helm, the Edge 40 5G is powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC. It’s an octa-core chipset that has Mali G77 MC9 GPU. It has 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

The device packs a 4,400mAh battery with 68W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support. The 5G handset runs on Android 13 OS out of the box and has MyUX skin on top.