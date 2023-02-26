Motorola has officially unveiled a new rugged smartphone in select global markets. The Motorola Defy 2 is a rugged smartphone that comes at an affordable price. But that’s not its major prowess, but, rather, its satellite connectivity is the key marketing feature. Also Read - Motorola Razr 2023 design leaks surface online ahead of official launch

Yes, you read that right. The Defy 2 comes with satellite connectivity and it's the first affordable Android phone with two-way satellite connectivity.

Motorola Defy 2: Satellite connectivity and other specs

The Motorola Defy 2's satellite connectivity is developed in collaboration with Bullitt, which is a company that's known for its rugged devices. The Defy 2 uses Bullitt Satellite Messenger to provide two-way communication.

While Defy 2 is the first phone to have Bullitt Satellite Messenger, mind you it also announced Defy Satellite Link which is nothing but a $99 (Rs 8,200) device that adds satellite connectivity to Android and iOS devices. So other phones via Bluetooth can also get satellite connectivity (through Bullitt Satellite Messenger) offered by Bullitt.

As for its specs sheet, the smartphone features a 6.6-inch water-drop notch display with an FHD+ resolution of 120Hz. Although it’s a rugged device there’s no word on the display protection. However, it has MIL-STD810H certification and also features IP68/IP69K certification.

The device has a triple camera array on the back with a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie camera.

At the helm, it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 930 octa-core chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired fast charging. It also supports Qi-wireless charging.

The device boots on old Android 12 OS but is promised to receive two years of OS updates and five years of security updates.

The Motorola Defy 2 is priced at $599 (Rs 49,600) and comes with 12 months of SOS Assist feature. The device will be available from Q2 of this year from select operators in regions like North America, Latin America, and Canada.