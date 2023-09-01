Moto G84 5G India launch: Motorola today launched a new mid-budget smartphone in India, dubbed as the Moto G84 5G. The newly launched Moto G84 5G joins other G-series smartphones, such as the Moto G62 5G, the Moto G52 and the Moto G73, in the company’s portfolio. And it competes with the likes of the Vivo T2 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and the iQoo Z7 5G to name a few. The newly launched Moto G84 5G is powered by the dated Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G system-on-chip (SoC) and it comes in Pantone 2023 inspired colours.

Before the Moto G84 5G smartphone goes on sale in India, here is everything you need to know about it:

Moto G84 5G India price and availability

The Moto G84 5G comes in a single storage variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space and it is priced at Rs 18,999 in India. It will go on sale in India starting 12PM on Flipkart on September 8. As a part of the launch offers, Motorola is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 on the purchases made using ICICI Bank credit cards. Additionally, the company is offering Rs 1,000 off on the exchange of their old devices on Flipkart. Buyers will also get benefits worth Rs 5,000 from Reliance Jio.

Moto G84 5G features and specifications

Coming to the features, the Moto G84 5G sports a polycarbonate body with vegan leather finish at the back. Motorola is bringing the power of Pantone colours to the Moto G84 5G smartphone. The company said that its newly launched smartphone comes in Pantone Colour of the Year 2023, that is Viva Magent and Marshmallow Blue. In addition to that, the phone will also be available in Midnight Blue colour variant. The phone features a splash-resistant design owing to IP54 coating on top.

Talking about the specifications, the Moto G84 5G comes with a 6.55-inch pOLED 10-bit display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, 100 percent DCP-P3 colour gamut and 1300 nits of peak brightness with support for HDR10+. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset and it is coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. The Moto G84 5G runs a near stock Android 13 with assured upgrade to Android 14 and three years of security upgrades. In addition to that.

Talking about the cameras, the Moto G84 5G comes with a triple rear-camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabalisation (OIS) functionality, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor and an 8MP macro vision sensor and a depth sensor. This camera setup is placed inside a vertically stacked camera modile alongside the LED flash. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera. The Moto G84 5G sports stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and Moto Spatial Sound. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W TurboPower fast charging functionality.