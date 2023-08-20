5 Google Drive alternatives that you need to check out

Google Drive is available to every Google account user who can use it to store any kind of data, such as photos, videos, or documents. Users get 15GB of free storage, and they can buy more if they need it. The prices are Rs 780 for 100GB, Rs 1260 for 200GB, or Rs 6500 for 2TB. However, Google Drive is not the only option for cloud storage. There are many other services that you can use instead.