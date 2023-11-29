Amazon finds: Top smartphones under Rs 8,000 in India

Many people in India are looking for affordable entry-level phones. This category of phones under Rs 8,000 has become very popular, with many new and attractive models from big brands in recent months. However, finding a good phone in this price range can be challenging, as there are not many options to choose from. But don’t worry, we are here to help you with your decision. Here are some of the best smartphones you can get for less than Rs 8,000.

Redmi 12C

This smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 processor with a clock speed of 2GHz. The chipset is coupled up to 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB storage. It has 6.71-inch HD+ display with scratch-resistant glass, Oleophobic coating and 500nits of peak brightness. The smartphone has 50MP AI dual camera with portrait mode and night mode, and 5MP Selfie camera. It has 5000mAh battery with 10W charger.

Redmi 12C currently starts at Rs 6,799 onwards.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime

This smartphone is powered by Unisoc T612 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It has 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 600nits of peak brightness. The smartphone has 50MP AI triple camera with portrait mode and night mode, and 8MP Selfie camera. It has 5000mAh battery.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime currently starts at Rs 7,649 onwards.

Redmi A2+

This smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G36 processor coupled up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It has 16.5 FHD+ display with 400nits of peak brightness. The smartphone has 8MP dual camera with portrait mode and 5MP selfie camera. It has 5000mAh battery with 10W charger.

Redmi A2+ currently starts at Rs 7,499 onwards.

Tecno Spark 9

This smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 processor coupled with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB eMCP storage. It has 6.6-inch HD+ dot notch display with 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone has 13MP dual camera with dual flashlight and 8MP selfie camera with front flash. It has 5000mAh battery.

Tecno Spark 9 currently starts at Rs 6,999 onwards.

Realme Narzo 50i

This smartphone is powered by octa-core processor coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It has 6.5-inch HD+ display with 400nits of peak brightness. The smartphone has 8MP primary camera and 5MP AI selfie camera. It has 5000mAh battery.

Realme Narzo 50i starts at Rs 6,299.