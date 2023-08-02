Lava on Wednesday has officially launched the all-new Lava Yuva 2 in India. The smartphone comes in the entry-level segment targeting price-sensitive customers. Some of the highlights of the phone include a 90Hz display, dual cameras, and up to 6GB of RAM with the virtual RAM feature.

Lava Yuva 2 India price, colors, and availability

The Lava Yuva 2 is priced at Rs 6,999 for the lone 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It comes with 3GB of additional RAM, making a total of 6GB RAM using the virtual RAM feature. The device has three color options, namely, Glass Lavender, Glass Green, and Glass Blue.

The smartphone is now available for purchase on the company’s official website.

Lava Yuva 2 specifications and features

The Lava Yuva 2 comes with a glass-back design, however, it’s likely polycarbonate material. Lava hasn’t revealed the exact materials used. It features a 6.5-inch display with an HD+ resolution. It is a water-drop notch-style panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Considering its price, the bezels on this one are noticeable, especially at the bottom of the screen. The device has the following dimensions – 164.96 x 76.1 x 8.7mm. It weighs 202 grams.

The smartphone has an AI dual camera system on the back with a 13MP main lens and a VGA lens. It has a 5MP camera on the front. There’s a LED flash unit next to the rear camera lenses.

It also comes with a Screen Flash feature for the front camera. The rear camera is capable of recording 1080p videos at 30fps. Lava has offered several camera features such as Beauty, HDR, Night, Portrait, Pro, Panora, AI, Slow Motion, Timelapse, Intelligent Scanning, and a few filters.

At the helm, the device is powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC, which is an octa-core chipset. It is paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device comes with a microSD card slot for additional storage of up to 512GB. Lava has also offered 3GB of virtual RAM support.

As for the battery, it packs a 5,000mAh non-removable battery with 10W charging support. Lava claims that the device will offer up to 600 hours of standby time and 533 minutes of YouTube playback time. The device has several connectivity options like 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPRS. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio and a USB Type-C port for charging. Unfortunately, it boots on Android 12 OS out of the box.