Lava has officially confirmed the launch of its upcoming entry-level smartphone. The company will unveil the Lava Yuva 2 in the Yuva lineup soon in India. The smartphone’s price range along with a cryptic message has been shared by the brand on Twitter.

Lava Yuva 2 launch and pricing

The Lava Yuva 2 will be launched soon, however, the exact launch date is yet to be confirmed. Lava has confirmed the price range of the phone to be Rs 6,999. This will be Rs 1,000 cheaper than the Lava Yuva 2 Pro, which was launched earlier this year.

The company’s tweet, which is now deleted, had an image that said “Ye Double Hai Bro” hinting at some features of the phone.

This could be about the RAM and storage option. Most phones in the aforesaid price range come with less RAM and storage, that said, expect the Lava Yuva 2 to have a better configuration. Some rumors suggest that the company may offer 3GB or 4GB of base RAM and 64GB of storage option instead of the standard configuration at this price, i.e. 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.

Previously, the tipster Paras Guglani revealed that the device may come with a Unisoc chipset and have a 5,000mAh battery. It is said to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display. Expect it to boot on the latest Android 13 OS out of the box.

Apart from this, there’s nothing else that we know about the upcoming Lava Yuva 2. However, since the teaser poster has been shared, expect the launch to be near, probably sometime later this month. The device will likely be sold via Amazon considering that other Lava phones are sold there.

Several months back, Lava launched the Lava Yuva 2 Pro in the country. The smartphone has a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution. It has a glass-like finish on the back. It features a triple camera setup on the rear with a 13MP main lens. The device has a 5MP selfie camera. The main camera is capable of shooting 1080p videos at 30fps.

The Yuva 2 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, which is a 12nm chipset. It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. Since the phone arrived many months back, it was launched with Android 12 OS out of the box. The Yuva 2 Pro is priced at Rs 7,999 on Amazon.