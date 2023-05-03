MediaTek announced the all-new Dimensity 7050 chipset for the mid-budget segment last week. Now, a few smartphone brands have confirmed that they will be the first to launch a device with the new chipset. Also Read - Lava Blaze 1X 5G could launch soon with budget specifications

In China, Realme will launch the Realme 11 Pro Plus will Dimensity 7050 chipset. In India, interestingly, the chipset will debut on the Lava Agni 2 5G. Also Read - Lava Agni 2 5G with Dimensity 1080 chip, AMOLED screen teased, to launch soon

Lava Agni 2 5G will be powered by Dimensity 7050 chipset

MediaTek’s India handle on Twitter confirmed that the Lava Agni 2 5G will come with the new Dimensity chipset. The Agni 2 5G will be a successor to the Lava Agni 5G, which was launched in November 2021. Also Read - Lava Blaze 2 debuts with Unisoc T616 and 18W fast charging

The Agni 5G was powered by a Dimensity 810 chipset. The new 6nm Dimensity 7050 chipset should bring some performance improvement.

However, it’s worth noting that the Dimensity 7050 chipset isn’t totally new. MediaTek is on a spree of rebranding SoCs. And, with 7050, the story is no different.

If we have a look at the specifications of the chipset, it’s an 8-core chipset. It has 2 x 2.6GHz Cortex-A78 cores and 4 x 2.0GHz Cortex-A55 cores. The chip has Mali G68 MC4 GPU and supports LPDDR4x as well as LPDDR5 RAM type.

Furthermore, it has up to UFS 3.1 internal storage, and thankfully, has 4K 30fps video recording support. It also has MediaTek’s APU 3.0 AI accelerator. It also has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, and GNSS support.

Now, this spec sheet is way too familiar. That’s because it’s almost the same as the specs sheet of Dimensity 1080 chipset.

Having said that, expect a performance similar to the Dimensity 1080 chipset with the upcoming Lava Agni 2 5G.

Other than this, there are no official details available about the phone. The Head of the company, Sunil Raina, however, has been teasing the phone for quite some time.

So expect the launch to be right around the corner. If an educated guess to be made, the company may launch the device as early as this month. But still, let’s wait for he compant to officially confirm the same.

Lava Agni 5G specifications

The Lava Agni 5G was launched with a 6.78-inch IPS LCD display featuring a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a resolution of Full-HD+ and a Gorilla Glass protection.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has a quad-camera system on the back with a 64MP main lens.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging. When launched, the device came with Andriod 11 out of the box.