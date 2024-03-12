iQOO on Tuesday launched the all-new iQOO Z9 5G in the Indian market. The smartphone comes in the budget segment and is priced under the Rs 20,000 range with offers. Its highlights include a 120Hz display, 50MP dual cameras, and a MediaTek chipset. The device also packs a big battery and fast charging support. Let’s look at the India price and full specifications of the device.

iQOO Z9 5G India price, offers, and availability

iQOO Z9 5G is priced at Rs 19,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 21,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. Those with ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank cards will get a Rs 2,000 flat instant discount, taking the price down to Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively.

The smartphone has two colour options – Graphene Blue and Brushed Green. It will go on sale for all users from March 14 at 12 PM on Amazon. For Amazon Prime members, the early sale begins a day early on March 13 at 12 PM.

iQOO Z9 5G specifications and features

iQOO Z9 5G sports a 6.67-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It is an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1800 nits of peak brightness. It has a 300Hz touch sampling rate and DT-Star2 Plus Glass protection.

In terms of the optics, the device has a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP Sony IMX882 main lens with f/1.79 aperture and OIS support. The main lens is assisted by a 2MP bokeh sensor. There’s a 16MP camera on the front for selfies. The device is capable of recording 4K videos from the rear camera.

The device draws power from the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR4xRAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The chip has scored 7 lakh+ points an AnTuTu, as confirmed by iQOO. It also has a microSD card slot for additional storage needs.

The device houses a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It boots on Android 14 OS out of the box and has FuntouchOS 14 on top. The custom skin comes with support for App Retainer and split-screen window. iQOO has promised that the device will receive 2 years of software updates and 3 years of security updates.

It has a dual stereo speaker setup with Hi-Res audio certification. Furthermore, the phone comes with an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance. It has connectivity options like dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS support.