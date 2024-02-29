After the launch of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G, iQOO has now confirmed the India launch of its next smartphone dubbed iQOO Z9 5G. It will come with a solid specs sheet and be available at an aggressive price. iQOO has revealed some of the key highlights of the device before its launch. Its notable features include a designer back, dual cameras, and a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. Let’s take a look at its India launch date, expected price, and specs sheet.

iQOO Z9 5G India launch date, price, availability

iQOO Z9 5G will launch on March 12 in the country. The smartphone is expected to be priced around Rs 20,000. It will be available for purchase exclusively on Amazon and iQOO India website after launch.

The device is confirmed to launch in the Green colour option. We expect it to be also available in other colours at launch. The smartphone will go against the likes of phones from Poco, Redmi, Realme, OnePlus, Samsung, and others.

iQOO Z9 5G highlights and features

iQOO Z9 5G will succeed the iQOO 8 in China which was launched last year in China. In India, however, the Z9 5G will succeed the iQOO Z7 5G which was a popular budget device in 2023.

While the smartphone’s debut is pending, the company has revealed some key highlights of the smartphone. Additionally, some leaks have filled in us on the rest of its specs.

— Large FHD+ display, 120Hz high refresh rate

— Dual-rear camera, Sony IMX882 main lens, OIS

— MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset

— Up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage

— 5,000mAh battery

iQOO Z9 5G will come with an updated design having a designer back. It will feature a large AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to have a 300Hz touch sampling rate and quick touch response time. The panel is said to be brighter this time – 1800 nits.

The smartphone will feature a dual-rear camera system with a Sont IMX882 main sensor. The main sensor will likely be a 50MP lens. iQOO has confirmed that it will have an OIS support. The secondary lens could be an auxiliary lens. We can expect 4K video recording capability from the rear camera considering the specs.

At the helm, iQOO Z9 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 octa-core chipset, as confirmed by iQOO. It may have up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device will likely house a 5,000mAh battery. Some rumours suggested an even bigger battery, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Expect some sort of fast charging support. The smartphone will run on Android 14 OS out of the box with FuntouchOS 14 on top.