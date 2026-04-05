iPhone 18 Pro Max colors revealed: Apple may remove classic black finish and introduce a bold new look

The upcoming iPhone series is only months away, but early leaks have already begun forming expectations. It is reported that Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max might come with a significant change in design decisions, particularly in color. The potential replacement of the traditional black finish of the Pro models is one of the largest debates. This has attracted attention since black has been one of the most popular to users who prefer a simple and high-end appearance. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Max September launch 2026: A20 Pro chip, bigger battery and improved camera

iPhone 18 Pro Max Might Skip Black Color

With the latest leaks provided by a reputable source, Apple might not launch a black variant of its Pro line again. In case it occurs, it will mark the second year without this color choice. The company offered other shades such as blue and orange to its Pro devices last year but not black. The mixed reactions on that decision were experienced as some of the users loved the new colors and others missed the old finish. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro series may get smaller Dynamic Island than iPhone 17 Pro

Why Apple is Avoiding Dark Colors

The potential cause of this action seems to be connected with the material preferences. It is reported that Apple may remain using anodized aluminum in its Pro models as opposed to titanium. Although this material has its advantages, it is also more likely to exhibit scratches. Darker colors, in particular, black, have a tendency to make scratches and marks more noticeable. This may impact on the general appearance of the device following normal usage. In order to circumvent these problems, Apple can consider using lighter or unique colors that can conceal wear and tear with time. Also Read: Apple may launch over 15 new products in 2026: iPhone, Mac, iPad and more

Expected Dark Red Color

In addition to the black elimination, Apple will likely come up with new color choices. One of the shades that are under rumor is a Deep Red finish on the Pro models. This may be one of the highlights of the new lineup. This change can make the device stand out as a red-colored premium iPhone has not been prevalent in recent years. Provided that the Deep Red option is introduced, it may appeal to those users who are interested in something unusual in terms of colors.

Other Models Might Have Black Color Option

Although the Pro models may not include black, it does not imply that the color will be eliminated entirely. The regular iPhone 18 will have a black model. This ensures that users who prefer a simple and traditional look still have an option. It is also being reported that upcoming devices such as a possible foldable iPhone might still be able to provide the classic colors such as black and space gray.

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iPhone 18 Pro Max Expected Specifications

The Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max is bound to have a number of improvements besides color changes. It can include a new chipset to achieve higher performance and improved software to use it more conveniently. The design changes are also likely to include some changes made to the Dynamic Island. But these are just early leaks and can be altered at the time of the official release. Apple tends to lock in its features nearer to launch, thus the final product may still have surprises.