Research firm Counterpoint has published its list of the top 10 best-selling smartphones of last year. Interestingly, Apple’s iPhone 13 tops the list, and 8 out of 10 most-sold devices were by Apple. Samsung barely managed to take to positions. Also Read - Apple may make India a separate sales region as iPhone demand grows

Apple iPhone 13 tops the list of best-selling phones

The list of the top 10 best-selling phones of 2022 has 8 iPhones and only two Android phones. Out of all Android brands around the world, Samsung managed to sell most devices. Also Read - Apple fixes Siri remote bug with new tvOS update

Starting from the top, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max were the top three most-sold devices. Also Read - Apple introduces Yellow coloured iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus: Check price, availability

Following them, the Samsung Galaxy A13 took the 4th position with a 1.6 percent share. The next five most sold phones were again iPhones – The iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone SE 2022.

Lastly, the Galaxy A03 — another Galaxy A series phone — managed to grab the 10th spot.

This list is enough to show how Apple devices are widely popular globally and Samsung flagships don’t come near.

Since the Apple iPhone 13 was the most sold phone, let’s see what it offered. Before we do a recap of its specs, it’s worth noting that the iPhone 13 still appears to have good sales figures. Probably because the 14 doesn’t offer much when compared to the 13. Also, 13 is way cheaper right now.

Recap of iPhone 13 specs

iPhone 13 was launched back in September 2021. It sports a 6.1-inch OLED display with an 1170 x 2532 pixels resolution. It has a Ceramic Sheild glass for protection. It has a dual camera system with a 12MP main and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. There’s a 12MP selfie snapper placed on the front notch panel.

It is powered by Apple’s 5nm A13 Bionic chip paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It packs a 3,240mAh battery with a not-so-fast charging speed. It currently boots on iOS 16 OS.