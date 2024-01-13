The Infinix Smart 8 has arrived in India today, marking an expansion in Infinix’s smartphone range. This phone features an HD+ display and a 50MP camera, and is powered by a MediaTek chipset and a 5000 mAh battery.

Infinix Smart 8 India price and availability

The Infinix Smart 8 is available in Timber Black, Shinny Gold, Galaxy White, and Rainbow Blue. It is priced at Rs 7,499 and will be available on Flipkart from January 15, with a 10% discount offered on ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda cards.

Infinix Smart 8 specifications

The Infinix Smart 8 boasts a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720×1612 pixels, offering a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 500 nits of peak brightness. This entry-level smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G26 chipset and comes with 4GB of RAM, along with 3GB of virtual RAM. It offers 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card.

The Infinix Smart 8 runs on Android 13 Go Edition with XOS 13 and supports dual SIMs. It features a 50MP main camera with Quad LED Ring flash, an 8MP front camera with LED flash, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and is backed by a 5000mAh battery.

Meanwhile, Oppo Reno 11 series 5G has made its debut in India, following the Reno 10 series 5G which was introduced over six months ago. The new series includes two models: the Reno 11 5G and the Reno 11 Pro 5G. As of now, there is no Reno 11 Pro Plus 5G. These new models are seen as modest improvements over their predecessors, the Reno 10 5G and Reno 10 Pro 5G.

Oppo highlights the camera capabilities of the new phones, boasting an enhanced HyperTone Image Engine that enables the capture of “lossless” photos. The camera software is heavily integrated with AI, which not only enhances the appeal of most shots but also adjusts their colour schemes. Oppo assures that its improved processing algorithms maintain colour accuracy, preventing the colours from appearing artificial.

Equipped with MediaTek processors and fast-charging batteries, these phones are priced in the mid-range segment.