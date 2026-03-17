POCO X8 Pro, X8 Pro Max launched in India with up to 9,000mAh battery: Price, specs

POCO has officially launched the X8 Pro series in India. The lineup includes two models — the POCO X8 Pro and the POCO X8 Pro Max. Both devices are powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipsets and come with 50MP dual rear camera setups. The Pro model packs a 6,500mAh battery, while the Pro Max features a massive 9,000mAh unit. The X8 Pro series will be available through Flipkart in India. Here’s everything you need to know about the POCO X8 Pro and X8 Pro Max, including their prices and features. Also Read: Nothing Phone (4a) series goes on first sale in India today: Price, offers, specs

POCO X8 Pro, X8 Pro Max price in India, offers, sale date

The POCO X8 Pro is priced at Rs 32,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option costs Rs 35,999. It comes in Black, White, and Green colours. Also Read: POCO X8 Pro series India price leaks ahead of launch; Iron Man Edition teased

The POCO X8 Pro Iron Man Edition has been priced at Rs 37,999. Also Read: POCO X8 Pro series India launch set for March 17: POCO X8 Pro, X8 Pro Max coming

The POCO X8 Pro Max, on the other hand, carries a price tag of Rs 42,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and Rs 46,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model. The device is offered in Black, White, and Blue shades.

All models will be eligible for up to Rs 4,000 discount on HDFC, SBI, and ICICI Bank Credit Cards. Both phones will be available for purchase through Flipkart, starting March 23 at 12 p.m.

POCO X8 Pro, POCO X8 Pro Max specs

The POCO X8 Pro is equipped with a 6.59-inch 1.5K (1,268 x 2,756 pixels) AMOLED display, while the X8 Pro Max sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,280 x 2,772 pixels) AMOLED panel. Both models offer up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. They come with an IP66/IP68/IP69/IP69K rated build for dust and water resistance.

The X8 Pro features a frosted glass finish on the rear, while the X8 Pro Max sports a fiber glass design.

Internally, the X8 Pro runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra chipset with 5,300mm² VC cooling area, up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The Pro Max variant is powered by the Dimensity 9500s chipset, paired with 5,800mm² vapor cooling chamber, 12GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. Both models boot Android 16-based HyperOS 3.0. POCO has promised 4 years of OS upgrades and 6 years of security updates for the X8 Pro series.

For photography, the X8 Pro features a 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor with an 8MP ultra-wide shooter. The X8 Pro Max is equipped with a 50MP Light Fusion 600 main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, both devices feature a 20MP selfie camera.

Under the hood, the POCO X8 Pro is backed by a 6,500mAh battery while the X8 Pro Max packs a 9,000mAh unit. Both devices support 100W wired fast charging and 27W reverse charging.

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Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, and IR blaster. Connectivity options includes 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and NFC.