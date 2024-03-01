Infinix has unveiled a new Smart series smartphone in India. The Infinix Smart 8 Plus is an elder brother to the Smart 8 and Smart 8 HD. As the name suggests, the Plus model has a larger 6,000mAh battery and faster charging. Some of its other highlights include a 90Hz display, dual-rear cameras, and a MediaTek chipset. The smartphone also runs on Android’s Go Edition operating system. Let’s take a look at the India price and full specs of the phone.

Infinix Smart 8 Plus India price, offers, and availability

Infinix Smart 8 Plus is priced at Rs 7,799 for the lone 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. There’s a Rs 800 bank card discount on SBI, HDFC, and ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards, taking the final price down to Rs 6,999. Those who want to purchase the phone on EMI can also do that starting at Rs 1,300 per month.

The smartphone comes in three colour options, namely, Shiny Gold, Galaxy White, and Timber Black. The device will go on its first sale starting March 9 on Flipkart.

It is with noting that there are other Smart 8 devices with similar specs and the same design. The Infinix Smart 8 costs Rs 8,699 and the Smart 8 HD is priced aggressively at Rs 6,399.

Infinix Smart 8 Plus specification and features

The Smart 8 Plus boasts a timber texture finish on the back. It sports a 6.6-inch punch-hole display with an HD+ resolution. The LCD screen has a 90Hz refresh rate and Magic Ring support. The latter is nothing but an iPhone Pro-like Dynamic Island that shows the charging status when plugged in. The device has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and facial recognition technology for added security.

The smartphone boasts a dual camera setup on the back with a 50MP main lens. The AI lens is assisted by an auxiliary sensor and a quad-LED flash unit. The rear camera can shoot 1080p videos at 30fps. There’s an 8MP camera on the front for video calls and taking selfies.

It draws power from the MediaTek Helio G36 octa-core chipset. It has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Additionally, it has 4GB of virtual RAM and a microSD card slot for additional storage of up to 2TB. As for the battery, the device packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

The smartphone has DTS audio support for speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connecting wired headphones. It runs on Android 13 Go OS and has XOS 13 on top.