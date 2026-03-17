Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G debuts in India with 6,000mAh battery, 120Hz display: Price, specs

Samsung has launched a new affordable smartphone in the Indian market. The new Galaxy M17e 5G joins the company’s budget M-series and will be available for purchase in India through Amazon, Samsung.com, and retail stores later today. The phone features a dual rear camera setup and packs a 6,000mAh battery. Here’s everything you need to know about the Galaxy M17e, including its price, features, and availability. Also Read: Galaxy Z Flip 8 leak suggests Samsung may skip battery upgrade

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G price in India, availability

The Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs 14,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is available in two colour options — Vibe Violet and Blitz Blue. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G may launch at THIS price in India with 6000mAh battery

The phone will go on a limited-period sale through Amazon, Samsung.com, and select retail stores from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. today. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 series OFFICIALLY go on sale in India with these special colours

Buyers can avail Rs 1,250 off on the purchase of the Galaxy M17e, bringing its price down to Rs 11,749.

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G features a 6.58-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone supports a microSD card up to 2TB.

For photography, the Galaxy M17e 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera setup. It includes a 50MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the phone houses an 8MP camera for selfies and video chats.

Under the hood, the Galaxy M17e 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. For connectivity, the phone uses 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, and 3.5mm headphone jack along with a USB Type-C port for charging. The Galaxy M17e features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and comes with an IP54-rated build for dust and water resistance.

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The phone ships with Android 16-based One UI 8.0. Samsung promises six OS upgrades and six years of security updates for the Galaxy M17e 5G.