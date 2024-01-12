Oppo Reno 11 series 5G has arrived in India more than six months after the predecessor lineup Reno 10 series 5G debuted. The series has two phones: the Reno 11 5G and the Reno 11 Pro 5G. There is no Reno 11 Pro Plus 5G for now — at least, and the new phones are incremental upgrades over the Reno 10 5G and Reno 10 Pro 5G. Oppo is touting the cameras of its new phones, saying they come with a better HyperTone Image Engine to process “lossless” photos. A lot of AI is also integrated into the camera software, which makes most shots appealing but tweaks their colour schemes. Oppo says its upgraded processing algorithms are good in maintaining colour accuracy so the colours do not feel superficial. These phones pack MediaTek processors and fast-charging batteries for mid-range prices.