Infinix, last week, launched the all-new Infinix Smart 8 Plus entry-level smartphone in India. As the name suggests, it is another Smart 8 series phone and it has the same design as the other models from the series. However, this one has a big battery sized 6,000mAh. Some of its other highlights include a 90Hz screen, dual-rear cameras, and a MediaTek Dimensity G36 chipset. Today, the phone went on sale in India. It is now available for purchase online. Let’s take a look at the price, offers, and specs of the phone.

Infinix Smart 8 Plus sale: India price, offers, and colours

The Infinix Smart 8 Plus smartphone is priced at Rs 7,799 on Flipkart. However, it has a Rs 800 bank offer on select bank cards such as SBI, HDFC, and ICICI. With the bank offer, the final price of the phone goes down to Rs 6,999.

The smartphone has three colour options to choose from, namely, Shiny Gold, Galaxy White, and Timber Black.

Infinix Smart 8 Plus specifications and features

The device comes with a polycarbonate build and has the same design as the Smart 8 and Smart 8 HD. It comes with a 6.6-inch punch-hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate support and an HD+ resolution. The LCD panel has Magic Ring support, which is a feature similar to iPhone 15 Pro’s Dynamic Island. The feature will show the charging status when plugged in.

In terms of the cameras, the smartphone sports a dual camera setup on the back with a 50MP main lens. It is an AI lens assisted by an auxiliary sensor and a quad-LED flash unit. The rear camera can shoot 1080p videos at 30fps. Upfront, it has an 8MP camera on the front for video calls and taking selfies.

Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC. It is an octa-core chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Additionally, it has 4GB of virtual RAM and a microSD card slot for additional storage of up to 2TB. The device packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It boots on Android 13 Go OS out of the box with XOS 13 on top.

The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and facial unlock support for added security. The device has a 3.5mm headphone for connecting wired headphones and other audio accessories. It has a speaker setup with DTS audio support.